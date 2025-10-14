Here are the key designs defining the interiors of the revived Space House
Outstanding interiors often combine new and heirloom furniture, lighting and objects. We spotlight some of our favourite pieces in one of London’s architectural icons.
Soft touch
With its clean lines and balanced proportions, Muuto’s three-seater Outline Sofa is the epitome of Scandinavian cool. It’ll anchor a room without overwhelming it, while its cognac leather will elevate any space.
Low-slung living
Flos’s Toio Led floor lamp is the perfect companion for B&B Italia’s generously proportioned, modular Tufty-Time sofa, which can be adapted to suit changing lifestyles. Nordic Knots’ Grand rug provides a grounding, woolly presence.
Leading light
London gallery Béton Brut stocks
this Model 387 Lamp that Tito Agnoli
designed for Oluce in 1954. A metal
pole rises from a travertine base and
is crowned with a “hammerhead” bulb,
creating its striking form.
Red alert
Designed in the 1950s, Jean Prouvé’s
Antony chair soon found its way into
homes and offices across the globe.
Now, Vitra is releasing this limited-edition
version in partnership with retailers such
as Aram, in this striking original colour.
Roll with it
Swiss modular systems meet British
hospitality in this collaboration. The
Side Cart retains Münsingen-based
USM’s signature chrome-plated steel
engineering, while embracing Buchanan
Studio’s sleek London aesthetic.
Wave theory
These 20th-century icons are a reminder
that the best of the past still has a place
in the present. Pierre Paulin’s F300
armchair for Gubi and Alvar Aalto’s
Screen 100 for Artek are timeless
additions to any contemporary space.
Seats of power
Your choice of chair can affect everything
from your posture and your productivity
to your enjoyment of a meal. Among our
favourites are Craeton’s Tank Dining
Chair, Eero Saarinen’s Tulip Chair for
Knoll and the Spindle chair by Porro.
Clear the decks
Suffering a spot of writer’s block?
Then try working at Italian firm
De Padova’s Scrittarello home
office desk. With its planar shelves
and light proportions, it’s an artful,
utilitarian object that’s sure to inspire.
In glowing terms
The No 1 Common Around Table and
Stool by UK designer Andu Masebo, in
partnership with AHEC, sets the stage
for contemplation, complemented by
Nedre Foss’s Måne bowl and Marset’s
portable FollowMe lamp.
Top of the line
The rotating design of Andu Masebo’s
On the Round Shelving addresses the
need for flexible storage configurations.
Its clean, geometric lines and flexibility
make it an eminently functional
architectural statement.
Timeless comfort
A comfortable place to perch and good
lighting are essential ingredients of a
book lover’s haven. Settle down with
two mid-century icons: Børge Mogensen’s
low-slung Hunting Chair for Frederica
and Eileen Gray’s 1927 Tube Light.
Bolt from the blue
Static yet appearing in motion, Rotate
is a side table designed by Space
Copenhagen that allows for ever-changing
compositions. Produced by &Tradition,
it proves that storage can be both
practical and poetic.
Eternal forms
Good design requires beautiful forms
and exceptional functionality. Embodying
these in equal measure are Hans J Wegner’s
CH008 Coffee Table for Carl Hansen & Søn
and the Mario Bellinidesigned Amanta Sofa for Hay.
One of a kind
There’s a particular appeal to owning
a one-off piece and Faye Toogood’s
Roly-Poly Stool offers just that. With
its soft lines, every fibreglass piece is
hand-cast, making each unique – a
museum-worthy piece for any home.
Act of devotion
The name Monk was bestowed on
this chair by Afra and Tobia Scarpa
for Italian furniture firm Molteni&C to
reflect its pared-back simplicity. A taut
leather seat and backrest over a timber
frame create an elegant silhouette.
True as steel
To mark its 50th anniversary, Zara has
partnered with 50 designers on the
creation of 50 objects. This Vertical
Bookshelf by Sarah Andelman of
Parisian concept shop Colette will
elevate the books that it holds.
Captain of industry
The boxy design of Copenhagen-based Frama’s aluminium Rivet Case brings
industrial aesthetics into domestic
spaces. Its clean, geometric form makes
it a good fit for any space, offering
practical, thoughtful storage solutions.
Gathering place
Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola’s,
Oru Table for Andreu World is an
ideal gathering place for meetings or
meals. Three curving legs subtly splay
under a rounded tabletop, made from
responsibly sourced timber.
Side helping
UK designer Rose Uniacke’s beautiful
Double Floating Side Cabinet
champions the natural beauty of burl
wood. Carefully proportioned, it can be
used in a variety of ways, from side table
to weightless wall-mounted credenza.
Upon reflection
Lincolnshire-based designer Matthew
Cox’s Newlight Mirror is a subtle work of
precision. Its sculptural form is the result
of a combination of manual expertise
and skilful machine use – a reflection of
the importance of contemporary craft.