Not your typical Greek villas: The coastal residences mixing art and architecture

On the dramatic coastline of the Saronic Gulf, a pair of new guesthouses showcase the best of the region’s past and present.

Few places in Greece are more postcard perfect than Pefkali. This stretch of the northern Peloponnese coastline consists of pine-tree-covered hillsides that stretch down into the crystalline waters of the Saronic Gulf. It’s here that artist Alexandros Ntouras spent his summers as a child, when he and his family would escape Athens for the seafront holiday home built by his father. “It’s very beautiful here and only a 90-minute drive from the city,” says Ntouras. “But not many Athenians know about it.”

It’s a corner of Greece that Ntouras is keen to share with others. Several years ago he decided to build additional residences near his family home – an ongoing endeavour. “I had the idea to start a hospitality project that combines architecture, design and art,” he says. Ntouras opened his first ancillary residences in 2022: a duo of guesthouses named Laspi. “I wanted to create something that wasn’t your classic Greek holiday villa.”

It was the first commission for young Athenian architecture studio Askiseis Edafous, which was tasked with creating the two properties. The design involved slotting together vast slabs of raw concrete in a brutalism-inspired construction that juts precipitously from the hillside. Making the most of the striking views afforded by the location was a priority for the studio, which fronted the property with floor-to-ceiling windows that reveal majestic panoramic vistas across the water.

Ntouras worked on the interiors of the properties himself. His design carefully balances the concrete walls with warm, wooden surfaces, diaphanous curtains and effusions of greenery. He also created custom lamps and hand-painted plates, which were manufactured at his ceramics studio in Athens, Korkodilos.

For Ntouras, Laspi offers an opportunity to showcase the work of young Greek creatives. “I wanted to fill the space with pieces by new artists and designers,” he says. There’s a rotating selection of photography, sculpture and paintings by emerging talent placed thoughtfully and unobtrusively around the properties.

The villas, named Petres (“Stones”) and Skóni (“Dust”), accommodate six guests each and are available for rent year-round as holiday homes. During the summer, guests can take a dip in the private pool on the terrace or, if they’re feeling adventurous, amble down to the rocky coastline below. In the cooler months, there are plenty of scenic trails to explore, as well as some of Greece’s best-known archaeological sites nearby, such as the ancient ruins of Mycenae and Epidaurus.

Following the success of Laspi, Ntouras has decided to expand the project with a new guesthouse in the area and is currently working on another, larger property on an even more remote corner of the land. “I see these buildings as big sculptures,” he says. “They’re going to be around a lot longer than we are so I want to at least leave something inspirational and interesting behind for future generations.”

