Munich-based A Kind of Guise finds inspiration in the Mongolian steppe for its latest campaign

For its autumn-winter 2025 collection, Munich-based label A Kind of Guise (AKOG) cast its gaze eastward to the vast Mongolian steppe. Inspired by the land’s nomadic herders and their intricately patterned and, crucially, extremely warm outerwear, Altai Mirage is one of a number of recent collections that takes its cues from the clothing and patterns worn by traditional communities.

A painting of a horse galloping across a Mongolian plain by artist Jonathan Niclaus captures the essence of this collection; the technical quality and intricate patterning of the rider’s clothing are what AKOG was aiming for. Breathable and moisture-wicking materials have been used for millennia to keep their wearer dry and warm during long rides and gruelling Mongolian winters, when temperatures can drop to minus 40C.

Functionally, these materials are not so different to those used in modern technical wear but are completely natural and fashioned by hand. The AKOG design team spent months researching traditional sewing and embroidery techniques before embarking on design and manufacture. “Our process for Altai Mirage was one of immersive research and homage,” Robert Tscherny AKOG’s marketing director, tells Monocle. “We approached it as a case study, with extensive fieldwork. On one occasion, we encountered a group with Bactrian camels in the sand dunes of Elsen Tasarkhai. Our guide explained the importance of camels in nomadic life. Our designs were led by these experiences.”

They also observed hunting, throat singing and ancient sports such as bökh wrestling, all of which informed the editorial shoot, for which the team flew back to Mongolia. In the photos, shot amid the starkly beautiful steppe, locals sport AKOG garb while herding or riding on horseback. “Every item is meant to carry a spirit and a meaning,” says Tscherny. “Just as it does in Mongolian tradition.”



