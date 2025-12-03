Cesar Equipment, a new Scandinavian ready-to-wear label designing well for harsh winters

We chat to the co-founder of the up-and-coming brand, Andreas Åhrman, for a closer look at its collection and learn more about its ambitions.

Split between Denmark and Sweden, Cesar Equipment is a new menswear brand that looks to the coastlines of Scandinavia for inspiration for its cold-weather-ready designs. “We started this brand because we want to test ourselves and see how far we could go in terms of hi-tech functional garments, while adding a fashion element,” says Andreas Åhrman, one of the company’s five partners, from his base in Gothenburg. “We like functionality in clothing but looking as though we’d just come back from a five-day hike wasn’t our style.”

Cesar Equipment’s Mai-Britt Bak-Holder, Andreas Åhrman and Anders Frost

Since Cesar Equipment’s launch in October, its offerings have been split into two categories: Active Tech and Casual Tech. The former centres around lightweight, waterproof and durable Japanese fabrics, cut into loose and clean silhouettes with functional details (think Aquaguard zippers and taped seams to prevent leaks or draughts sneaking in). From bib overalls to goose-down jackets, the Active Tech line will keep you safe and stylish during a snowstorm. Casual Tech, meanwhile, is aimed at city dwellers, who might not need such storm-appropriate clothes but still want to retain technical elements that will keep them warm and dry during the chillier months.

Kashimanada bib pants Sakata jacket

Detail of the Active Tech range

“We were tired of freezing in denim jackets that didn’t fit properly,” says Åhrman. Based near the North Sea, where conditions can be harsh in winter, the team is well placed to test the viability of its products, from waterproof trousers to merino-wool beanies. “We’re sailors, we water ski and we take our dogs to the beach. Our favourite products to work on are those that aren’t traditionally seen from a design perspective, like a wetsuit. We like functionality but also want an opportunity to make something more beautiful by twisting the design.”

While the brand has only existed for a few months, Cesar Equipment’s ambitions are to slowly build a base of customers in Scandinavia, with plans to expand to the Benelux region and the UK – specifically London, where clothes suited for the great outdoors are often worn for less sporty activities (namely going down to the pub).

“We create contemporary expressions of clothing that appeal to city-based customers,” says Åhrman, before sharing his advice for entrepreneurs seeking to start their own fashion companies. “Building a business is a marathon. Some brands, perhaps in fast fashion, might be overnight success stories but if you want to be more premium, you need to go at a slower pace, in a more stable way.”