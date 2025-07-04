Top three European brands to keep an eye our for this season

Whether it’s rejecting plastic beach shoes for something sustainable or an appreciation for linen’s health benefits, artisans across Europe are standing out in the fashion world by bringing a personal touch to their collections.

Best for resort wear

Kalita, Spain

Kalita Al Swaidi has been designing elegant resort wear for her eponymous fashion label for nearly 10 years, dividing her time between bustling capitals such as London, her home city, and the island of Bali, where her collections are produced. More recently, Al Swaidi made Ibiza her permanent base, seeking a gentler pace for her professional and personal lives. Now fully settled into island life, she meets monocle on a sunny afternoon near Sant Joan de Labritja on the north of the island. She is strolling barefoot across a dusty path, having just finished picking herbs and vegetables from the nearby finca – a small regenerative farm run by one of her friends. This is a place that she returns to often, both to work and to unwind. “It cancels out the noise and reminds me of what matters,” she says.

Her recent collections, which are built on a principle of elegance without excess, reflect this sense of clarity: think floor-skimming kaftans, breezy shirts, feather-light jumpsuits made from lightweight silks and natural-dyed cottons. “You wear these clothes,” she adds. “They don’t wear you.”

Al Swaidi at home Harvesting ingredients for dinner

Born in London to a Texan mother and an Iraqi father, Al Swaidi grew up surrounded by vibrant colours and textures. “Middle Eastern fabrics, sequins, patterns – my parents had a strong sense of style,” she says, recalling how clothes became her language at a young age. “They helped me to feel as though I had arrived. They gave me a presence.”

In her early twenties, she quickly gained recognition as a lingerie designer but was still feeling unmoored. During a solo trip to Greece a few years later, however, the idea for her brand began to take shape. She remembers seeing a woman on the beach, barefoot and wrapped in linen, her hair wild from the sea. “She looked incredible without trying – natural, free and not styled in any way,” says Al Swaidi. That image and everything that it represented became the inspiration for her debut collection for Kalita, which was quickly picked up by renowned retailers such as London-based Matches Fashion.

It was the same pursuit of freedom that drew Al Swaidi to Ibiza: she had been visiting the island since her twenties and had always been captivated by its layered history, open spirit and unpolished corners. “It was rougher then, less about brands and more about character,” she says, as we sit down for dinner with her friends – a group of entrepreneurs and creatives who have also chosen to decamp here. Much has changed since Ibiza’s countercultural 1970s heyday but artists, musicians and designers are still drawn to this corner of the Mediterranean. “There are tribes,” she says. “The mystics, the makers, the old hippies: people building things slowly and consciously. That’s who I connect with.”

Fitting a Kalita summer dress Kalita Al Swaidi’s workspace at her friend’s regenerative farm

Los Enamorados

Al Swaidi’s days follow a rhythm shaped by nature and intuition. Morning swims in Los Enamorados cove, hikes through pine forests, meals with plenty of vegetables and olive oil – here, summer is a state of being. Ibiza is her muse and her new lifestyle informs her collections. A recent range called Journey pays homage to moonlight swimming and watching shooting stars at the rugged beach of Pou des Lleó. “The island’s energy can be grounding,” she says. “If you’re off course, it puts you back on track.”

Al Swaidi recently pared back her label’s production to focus on smaller runs and made-to-measure orders, with pieces still handcrafted in Bali. This summer the collection will be available at a few specialist retailers, including Ibiza’s Agora, a boutique dedicated to slow fashion inside the Six Senses hotel.

“I don’t want to grow the business for the sake of it,” says Al Swaidi. “Instead, I want to make things that feel right. Style should be freeing.”

kalita.co

Al Swaidi’s Ibiza shopping tips

Agora at Six Senses hotel

The place I go to when I need a hit of all that is sustainable and beautiful.

Carrer Camí de sa Torre 71, Ibiza 07810

Luna Menta

A gem of a shop that’s hidden at the base of the Old Town.

Carrer de Manuel Sorà 18, Ibiza 07800

El Chiringuito at Salinas beach

Everything you hope to find at a good beach shop is here.

Camí des Cavallet, 07818, Ibiza

Best for footwear

Akvo, France

It’s highly likely that the sandals you wear to nip down to the beach are made from PVC or one of the other synthetic materials plaguing the footwear market. Belgian-Canadian designer Daphne Wattiez wanted to offer an elegant alternative. After years of research, she debuted her sustainable footwear brand, Akvo, just in time for the arrival of sunny days in the northern hemisphere. “I realised that when people were shopping for sandals, they only

really had two options: it was either pvc flip-flops or, at the higher end, leather,” says Wattiez, from her showroom-cum-office in Paris’s seventh arrondissement. “We want to revisit very universal, classic styles, marrying artisanal craftsmanship and bio-sourced materials.”

The result is a collection of easy-going unisex styles, including flip-flops, pool slides and cross-over sandals made using a trio of co-certified, bio-based parts: a natural latex rubber outer sole, a sugarcane-foam foot bed and hemp-and-Tencel-blend straps.

Daphne Wattiez at her Paris showroom Inspirations for Akvo’s launch collection

“Usually, you would go to your shoemaker with your sketch, asking them to work with whichever material that they think is most suitable,” she says. “In my case, the materials are a big part of the added value, so I had to do [three years] of research and test it all myself.”

For instance, the natural fibres that she chose for the straps were selected for both strength and softness, and consist of two-thirds hemp for durability and one-third Tencel (a common silk replacement). Woven in a small atelier in Italy, they are designed to stretch gently over time, moulding to the wearer’s foot, much like denim.

After finally settling on the components, Wattiez scoured the Mediterranean to find a manufacturing partner who was willing to experiment with materials other than leather and synthetics. “You need to find a person who is open-minded but also has the know-how,” she says. Her search eventually led her south of Porto, where she discovered an artisan workshop, which now hand-assembles all of her collections.

The brand’s Maro model Terracotta is just one of the sunny shades in the palette

Working with someone from Europe’s sunnier, southern side was equally important, since the spirit of the Mediterranean is a big influence on the brand, from the sun-soaked colour palettes of terracotta and yellow to the Roman numerals stamped on the foot beds of every pair of Akvo shoes.

But to call Akvo a label of eco-friendly beach shoes wouldn’t do Wattiez’s ambitions full justice. She believes that the sandals, with their sturdy rubber soles, are just as suited to urban environments as they are to the beach. Keep an eye out for them: you’ll probably spot just as many handwoven slides on the streets of Athens or Rome as you will on the Croisette.

akvoshop.com

Best for linen

God’s True Cashmere, Italy

Designer Sat Hari Khalsa and actor Brad Pitt launched God’s True Cashmere in 2019 with a simple mission: to create the perfect shirt using the material. Khalsa journeyed across Italy in search of manufacturers that could craft a shirt made from pure cashmere – she has zero tolerance when it comes to elastane or other synthetics – and hand-carved gemstone snap buttons.

With their beautifully draped silhouettes and extra-soft textures intended to mimic the feeling of a “loving embrace”, the results set new standards in the luxury market. Prestigious retailers such as Selfridges in London and Antonia in Milan soon invested in the label and its collections expanded to include cotton-cashmere denim and cosy blankets.

Cool linen looks from God’s True Cashmere Bright stripes for summer

This summer the brand is expanding its scope to include linen, which, says Khalsa, has significant health benefits. She is a firm believer in adopting a holistic approach to life and that includes the fabrics that we put on our skin. “Linen is a natural fabric, it’s sustainable and it’s antibacterial,” she says. “In the army, they used to wrap up wounded soldiers in linen sheets because it would help to heal them. It’s so calming.”

The summer-clothing market is flooded with extremely lightweight linen pieces – the kinds that crease after a few minutes of wear. Khalsa was determined to make a far more elevated proposal. “We wanted to give it our own twist and use heavier linen, so that it hangs and drapes in a different way,” she says. She also points out the collection’s vibrant colour palettes, from breezy banana-yellow tunics to the azure stripes on shorts.

The brand’s signature set

The collection is produced from start to finish in Italy, where Khalsa, who is based in Los Angeles, spends weeks visiting the brand’s manufacturing partners. “We want to work with artisans who share the same values as us,” she adds. “If you look for them, these people

are out there and when given the opportunity, they are very excited to create to such a high level. But it takes patience to get to know your partners – and kindness too. We’re a small company so I always have to approach manufacturers and explain that we might not be producing in the thousands but we will create these small, beautiful collections and we’ll take care of every step of the way. The answer is usually a resounding yes.”

The close-knit relationships that Khalsa and Pitt have nurtured have helped to bring to life one of the most luxurious linen ranges of the season, with pieces that are guaranteed to last for years to come. We’ll be wearing the range’s blue Amalfi shorts for sundowners on the beach.

godstruecashmere.com