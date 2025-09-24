How Vibram’s shoes are treading from hiking trails onto runways

The Italian footwear manufacturer, best known for its yellow-soled hiking shoes, is stepping into fashion with design labs, luxury collaborations and a surge in global demand that’s reshaping the brand’s future.

Italian manufacturer Vibram produces more than 40 million shoe soles per year but now it’s trying its hand at design and broadening its appeal. Its client list ranges from sports giants to outdoor footwear makers and includes Nike, Canada’s Arc’teryx and Japanese sandal specialist Suicoke. Vibram’s bright, octagonal logo has become a signifier of quality for hikers, alpinists and trail runners, who seek that flash of yellow on their soles to ensure that their footwear will live up to performance standards. The company also makes its own shoes.

As Vibram approaches its 90th anniversary, it is working hard to stay up to date by investing in a series of design and innovation hubs in Milan, Boston and Los Angeles. At these “Connection Labs”, the company wants its creative output to match its technical standards. Several unexpected collaborations have been spawned, ranging from those with high-fashion houses Bally and Balenciaga to a link-up with trainers specialist Hoka.

The result? Vibram-soled shoes, including those in the brand’s five-toed neoprene style, are stepping into the fashion industry and appearing in streetwear looks as much as on slopes and hiking trails. The brand’s popularity has skyrocketed – there was a 110 per cent increase in online searches during the second quarter of 2025 (according to data platform Lyst), and its US business has doubled over the past four years. Vibram’s new credentials resulted in a first pop-up space at Paris Fashion Week in January, presenting specialist soles, as well as new footwear styles.

As the fashion industry moves on from a fixation with the logos of huge brands, a bigger role will be played by utility and performance wear in setting the agenda this autumn. We will be seeing more Vibram shoes on the runway.