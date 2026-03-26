The 12 independent fashion brands to covet during Art Basel Hong Kong

Springtime in Hong Kong isn’t just about art. These retailers showcase a selection of the city’s boutique labels, giving visitors a carefully considered tour of the metropolis’s most inventive fashion offerings.

If you’re in Hong Kong for the latest edition of its Art Basel, the city’s retail landscape is well worth factoring into your itinerary between programmes and openings. You can read Monocle’s Hong Kong City Guide here.



Beyond the usual luxury shopping, there is a network of independent labels operating at a smaller scale but prioritising experimentation and unorthodox designs. Together they offer a different perspective on the city’s fashion scene. Here are 12 to visit.

1.

Matt Hui

Less than a year since his debut, Matt Hui’s first collection has already attracted the attention of shoppers through textured knits, bold patterns and confident play with proportions. Designed with layering in mind, Hui’s pieces favour relaxed silhouettes. The blue pullover, featuring an oversized spread collar, stripe sleeves and check-patterned front, showcases the founder’s ability to craft designs that move easily between casual and more refined settings.

For more from Hui, click here.





(Image: Feicien Feng/Courtesy of Matt Hui) 1 / 3 (Image: Feicien Feng/Courtesy of Matt Hui) 1 / 3

(Image: Feicien Feng/Courtesy of Matt Hui) 2 / 3

(Image: Feicien Feng/Courtesy of Matt Hui) 3 / 3

2.

Meilan

Michael Cheung, founder of Meilan, pays homage to his mother’s impeccable style with a collection that draws on East Asian craftsmanship. Beaded jadeite bracelets, gold pendants and lacquered rings make up a tightly edited collection that favours quality over excess, while pieces such as the printed pure-silk Crown of Thorns shirt show off material and workmanship.

meilanjewels.com

(Images: Courtesy of Meilan)

3.

Kinyan Lam

Kinyan Lam’s eponymous label and his atelier, Genau Studio, focus on the preservation and reinterpretation of natural-dyeing techniques. Pigments are extracted from traditional Chinese medicinal herbs, such as chestnut husks, persimmon and sappanwood, lending depth to pleated trousers and relaxed button-down shirts. Now in his third year, Lam has already attracted recognition from LVMH for his approach to fabrication. Look out for his embroidered jackets, which are versatile all-season pieces.

Click here for more from Lam.

4.

Pabe Pabe

Accessories brand Pabe Pabe reworks everyday objects into playful details on its leather bags. The label’s designs demonstrate how hardware can double as fashion accessories, such as the aged-ox-leather Knob bag, which is secured with a door-knob clasp. The result is quirky but considered: satchels made to carry daily essentials while echoing the objects that inspired them.

pabepabeofficial.com

(Images: Issac Lam/Pabe Pabe)

5.

Arto

Womenswear label Arto uses silhouette and colour to give knitwear a more expressive edge. Founded by Arto Wong, the designer shows a deep understanding of her materials, including how to color and shape yarn while keeping it comfortable against the skin. Pieces such as the Unlimited Energy Bubble dress in blue-and-green jacquard are offered alongside pleated skirts and textured cardigans.

artoofficial.com

(Image: Courtesy of Arto)

6.

Pye

Pye has been perfecting the classic shirt since 1984. After being revitalised by Dee Poon, the label operates a vertically integrated seed-to-shirt process, from cotton cultivation to final construction. Expect styles for any occasion, made with the highest-quality twill, poplin and natural fibre blends, such as the Liu tailored shirt fashioned with a mandarin collar.

pyeshirts.com

7.

Rhyzem

Founded in 2023, Rhyzem favours relaxed tailoring over rigidity. Pieces are inspired by everything from murals and pottery to calligraphy, including the brand’s sloping, collarless jacket. Silk, organza and merino wool help to keep the construction light. The result is a softened silhouette that moves naturally with the body.

rhyzem.com

8.

A Society

Those in search of premium eyewear might consider A Society, a label producing contemporary alternatives to traditional specs. Founded in 2018 by Kenny Kwok, Victor Chu and Dee Lam, the brand draws inspiration from Asia’s underground cultural scene. The angular Kowloon frames in titanium fitted with blue-light-blocking lenses – made in collaboration with Universal Works – exemplify the label’s futuristic yet wearable approach.

asociety.com

(Images: Courtesy of A. Society)

9.

Ponderer

Launched in 2019, Ponderer is known for its unisex styles and experimental approach to textiles. Founders Alex Po and Derek Cheng apply smocking, digital printing and hand-dyeing techniques across fabrics ranging from silk organza to denim. The pieces are as tactile as they are visually distinctive, such as the Tide denim shirt with smocked detailing. References to Hong Kong’s streets – bamboo scaffolding, floor tiling and weathered posters – surface in workwear and urban-leaning designs.

ponder-er.com

10.

Yama Guest

Lifestyle brand Yama Guest takes its name from the Japanese word for mountain, yama, a reminder that we are only visitors in nature. The label approaches design through functionality, producing technical camping shirts, trench coats and lightweight outwear. The light-green breathable shirt with an adjustable zipper reflects the brand’s focus on utility for both city and nature.

Click here for more from Yama Guest.

11.

Still House

On Causeway Bay’s Pak Sha Road, Still House has upheld its locally made ethos since its opening in 2015. Designed by Miu Chan and Liz Yuen, collections are produced in a nearby factory in Tsuen Wan where classic shapes are revisited with small but considered tweaks. Shoppers come for elevated staples, including the collarless Tinker’s jacket, as well as sharply tailored trousers.

stillhouse-store.com

(Image: Liz Yuen/Courtesy of Still House)

12.

Femance

Childhood friends Angel Tam and Celia Ng launched Femance in 2019, crafting sculptural handbags designed for Asian proportions. The structured calfskin Lympia shoulder bag in umber captures the brand’s mix of practicality and polish, perfect for the office or weekend outings.

femance-official.com