Seven pieces to elevate your wardrobe this week

From effortless jackets from Vollebak to Mfpen’s vintage-style trainers, here are the latest designs with which to switch up your seasonal style.

Have an urge to spend? Here’s a rundown of the wardrobe staples, watches and winning collaborations that have caught our eye recently.

1.

Celebrate the golden years in A Kind of Guise’s latest collection

Everyone loves a wedding but few as much as A Kind of Guise (AKOG). The Munich-based outfitters regularly kit out someone’s special day for its editorial campaigns. In its third “Threads of Destiny” collection, Golden Years, the brand heads to Greece to photograph a group of 11 friends at a seaside taverna for a golden wedding celebration – clad in AKOG’s latest tailoring.











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The shapes are classic, ranging from double-breasted suits and kimono-inspired blazers to fine shirting. But once again, the Bavarian team has assembled a capsule with originality and panache. The easy-to-wear clothes feature subtle detailing, including bows and lace. But you don’t need to be a model – or happily married – to pull the look off.

akindofguise.com

AKOG is renowned for its original photoshoots – did you miss its collection shot in the Mongolian steppes?

2.

Slip into an Italian Rivieria-inspired look

Picture Plein Soleil-era Alain Delon. OK, that’s enough. If you pictured him in a shirt, you might want to know how to replicate that look. Well, Munich-based luxury retailer Mytheresa has taken its cues from the Amalfi coast for its new collaboration with Italian brand Brioni.







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The Riviera collection focuses on lightweight pieces, from linen jackets to silk shirts. It’s the sort of capsule that Dickie Greenleaf – or was it Tom Ripley? – would settle into for a long, languid lunch. How fitting.

mytheresa.com; brioni.com

Fan of Mytheresa? Likewise. Here, we catch up with its CEO, Michael Kliger.

3.

Mfpen’s German Army-style trainers

Copenhagen-based Mfpen has launched a fresh take on the 1980s German Army trainer that has inspired many brands, notably Maison Margiela. Mfpen’s model is made in partnership with Reproduction of Found, a Tokyo-based label that makes precise replicas using historical archive material. The new shoe comes in a rich burgundy leather that will patina beautifully with age.

mfpen.com

(Images: Courtesy of Mfpen)

Did you know that Mfpen is the top seller at this Thai boutique?

4.

Pinch one of Vollebak’s salt-shrunk jackets

For 400 years, designers in Japan have used salt to shrink fabrics. The result? Breathable garments with tough exteriors that can stand the test of time. Fashion brand Vollebak, known for its future-focused clothing and technologically advanced materials, has adopted the technique for its new range of salt-shrunk M-65 jackets in royal blue and military green.

vollebak.com

(Image: Courtesy of Vollebak)

Further reading? Vollebak’s future-proof clothing attracts stellar champions and investors.

5.

Man-tle’s new season shirting

Man-tle is celebrated for its original fabrics that are developed with family-run mills in Japan, where husband-and-wife team Larz Harry and Aida Kim lived for a number of years. Its hard-wearing materials soften over time without losing their clean lines and generous silhouettes. The Australian brand’s latest collection of shirting features beautiful pleated cuffs and pointed collars. We particularly like the indigo Shop Shirt and the Weather Shirt in red.

man-tle.com





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There’s still more Antipodean fashion to check out: Sydney’s fashion scene is seeing a resurgence – and it’s starting in Paddington. And, what about P Johnson’s new Mayfair showroom?

6.

The Tag Heuer wristpiece that will make them all green with envy

The Swiss house has reimagined its Monaco Chronograph, first introduced in 1969, with a new movement that required more than four years of development. The distinct square-shaped titanium case and striking racing-green dial transport you back to the elegance of the era.

(Image: Courtesy of Tag Heuer)

Further reading?

— Fan of a green dial? So is Thomas Chatterton Williams.

— Fetching timepieces: Watch dogs celebrate the best timepieces of the season

— If not to tell time, why do we continue to wear watches?

7.

Step out in the cross-Channel collaboration by Universal Works

Just like Monocle, Nottingham-based clothiers Universal Works (UW) have a penchant for a particular French shoe. Its new collaboration with Paraboot reimagines the Thiers silhouette, a style created in the 1960s. It’s a preppy, boat-shoe model made from supple leather and textured suede. And, if you feel like pushing the boat out, it has removable kiltie fringing for a bit of fun.



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But Universal Works hasn’t stopped there, heading south to set up its first-ever French outpost. In Toulouse, the new space is a partnership with Jérôme Biaggi, the owner of renowned menswear shop and UW stockist, Mr Sunbell Store, on Rue Temponières. It’s a smart way to expand while utilising some local knowhow.

universalworks.com; paraboot.com