A new year calls for a style refresh. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your collection of cotton T-shirts, visit a shop with a selection that will inspire you or buy in to a collaboration worthy of the hype, here we round up the brands that are opening must-visit new outposts, as well as those launching innovative products that you should add to your wardrobe. Take your pick from high-performance cycling gear for your commute, top-quality jumpers made in Canada to keep you warm through winter or Japan’s most sought-after kimonos, reworked to suit modern-day dress codes.

1.

Y & Sons

Japan

Japanese kimono specialist Y & Sons has opened its third Japanese outpost in Omotesando, following those in Kanda and Kyoto. “As Japan’s centre of fashion, Omotesando was chosen to express the kimono as a fashion piece,” says Gen Hiramatsu, who has been involved with the brand since its launch in 2015 and now oversees Kimono Arch/Y & Sons in Paris.

(Image: Courtesy of Y & Sons)

The shop is filled with ready-to-wear pieces and collaborations with the likes of Graphpaper and Norwegian Rain. There are also original fabrics from across Japan – the starting point for the label’s signature made-to-order kimono service. The line-up is composed, with a mix-and-match approach to styling in mind. “We believe that almost any item can be paired with traditional Japanese clothing,” says Hiramatsu. His top tip? Pair your kimono with a band-collar shirt and Middle English leather shoes by Aurora Shoe Co.

yandsons.com

2.

Maap

Australia

Melbourne-based cycling brand Maap is hitting the road and heading northeast to expand its presence in Australia with its largest retail outpost to date, the Maap Lab in inner-city Sydney suburb Darlinghurst. The shop’s sleek interiors are designed by Melbourne firm Clare Cousins Architects and feature swaths of stainless steel and terracotta that are offset by counters rendered in a vibrant blue reminiscent of the shade favoured by French artist Yves Klein.

(Images: Courtesy of MAAP)

Beyond providing a one-stop-shop for cycling apparel – including bibs, vests and helmets – Maap’s ambition is to provide a space for Sydney’s cyclists to drop in for a coffee and attend events organised by the brand, including weekly group rides. This latest addition to Sydney’s thriving shopping scene is an exemplar of the way in which the Antipodean city is leading the way when it comes to retail. Stylish in its execution and unique in its proposition, the Maap Lab goes well beyond selling wares to propose a communal space for like-minded individuals to enjoy.

maap.cc

3.

JW Anderson

UK

In 2025, Irish-born designer Jonathan Anderson took over as the creative director at Dior, overseeing the label’s men’s, women’s and haute-couture lines. Simultaneously, he reimagined his own brand, JW Anderson, with a slimmed-down logo, a refreshed website and a new concept prioritising craft objects, artisan collaborations and fashion that can no longer be tied to a specific season or show. “It’s about things that I would like to have around me – and everything has a story,” says Anderson, whose latest collections remix signature fashion items (chunky loafers, workwear trousers and double-breasted coats) with ceramics, fountain pens and made-to-order wooden chairs.

(Images: Courtesy of JW Anderson)

The brand’s new boutique in London’s Belgravia captures its renewed philosophy. The shop was designed by architects Sanchez Benton to highlight all things handmade, with wooden floors, velvet panels and warm colour palettes of greens and yellows. Here, you can shop the brand’s popular Loafer bags, alongside rare re-editions of Charles Rennie Mackintosh stools; and bronze Peach paperweights created with friend and film director Luca Guadagnino. Anderson’s aim? To help preserve traditional craft skills and encourage customers to think more like collectors than mere shoppers.

jwanderson.com

4.

Beams X New Balance

Japan & USA

US sports manufacturer New Balance, which turns 120 this year, has deep roots in Japan. The label appeared in the Japanese market in the mid-1980s, scoring a hit with the 1300 trainer, which is still a staple in many Tokyo smart-casual wardrobes. The love affair has continued since in many collaborations with Japanese labels.

(Images: Courtesy of Beams X New Balance)

Its latest partner is fashion and lifestyle behemoth Beams, which in turn has its own ties to US culture – its original Tokyo shop was called American Life Shop Beams and styled like a UCLA dorm room. The two companies have teamed up for a special Made in USA apparel collection. Focusing on two classic models – the 990 and 1300 – this collection is inspired by the original blues and greys of those heritage trainers to create a line-up of sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, T-shirts and joggers made with heavyweight cotton fabrics.

The sweatshirts come in a garment-washed French terry and all silhouettes have been given a Beams tweak with looser fits than New Balance’s regular sports line. We have our eye on the colour-block hoodies, modelled by owner and president Yo Shitara (pictured above) in the collection’s campaign.

beams.co.jp

5.

House of Blanks

Canada

The casual-wear market might seem extremely saturated but try to find a well-priced, high-quality T-shirt on the high street and you will find yourself lost among a sea of polyester fabrics and unflattering fits. This is where Canada’s House of Blanks, founded by father-and-son duo Amit and Nat Thakkar, comes in. The company, which describes itself as a “factory brand” offers breathable, slub-cotton jersey T-shirts, crewneck fleece jumpers and tracksuit bottoms.

(Image: Courtesy of House of Blanks)

Everything is made in Canada at the Roopa Knitting Mills, launched by Amit over 30 years ago to specialise in knitting, dyeing and sewing cotton fabrics. Being vertically integrated allows the Thakkars to offer competitive prices and raise the bar on what a healthy supply chain looks like. For logo-free, well-made basics, House of Blanks is your new go-to.

houseofblanks.com