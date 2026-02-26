 Skip to main content
Keeping it cool: Seasonal styling for a smooth transition

Welcome to ‘shoulder season’. Mastering transitional style is key to staying comfortable and looking sharp.

Photographer
Model wearing a jacket by Ferragamo, jumper by The Workers Club, handkerchief by Berluti, code 11.59
Jacket by Ferragamo, jumper by The Workers Club, handkerchief by Berluti, Code 11.59 selfwinding watch by Audemars Piguet

Watch by Audemars Piguet
This self-winding timepiece comes with a sleek, silver-toned dial and cognac-hued leather strap. Understated and functional, this watch is a calm, confident design statement.

Coat by Rainmaker
Japanese designer Kohichi Watanabe’s label Rainmaker creates impeccably cut menswear for the daily commute. His take on a wool coat is our top pick for a spring layer.

Model in a coat by Rainmaker
Coat and trousers by Rainmaker, jacket by Casey/Casey, T-shirt by Sunspel

Umbrella by Church’s
Spring showers call for a trusty umbrella. We like this tartan number by Church’s, which has a whangee bamboo cane handle.

Model using Church's umbrella
Jacket by A Kind of Guise x Nanamica, shirt by Another Aspect, umbrella by Church’s

Knitted tie by Cinabre
As we welcome the return of a formal approach to dressing for work, a tie is the ultimate accessory to signal a willingness to get down to business. Knitted in Germany on looms using techniques that date back hundreds of years, this silk version by Parisian label Cinabre comes out on top.

Model wearing shirt and tie by Cinabre, trousers by Yves Salomon, belt by J&M Davidson, fifty fathoms automatic watch by Blancpain
Shirt and tie by Cinabre, trousers by Yves Salomon, belt by J&M Davidson, fifty fathoms automatic watch by Blancpain

Watch by Cartier
The round curves of Ballon Bleu by Cartier make timekeeping a pleasure. It features a deep-blue dial and a crown adorned with cabochon sapphire, which is offset by a yellow-gold case.

Model wearing Shirt by JW Anderson, Ballon Cleu de Cartier watch by Cartier
Shirt by JW Anderson, Ballon Cleu de Cartier watch by Cartier

Suede jacket by Auralee
Auralee is the Japanese brand gaining a following with fashion insiders who appreciate simple cuts, high-quality materials and carefully selected colours. This suede blouson is a case in point: made from thinned lamb hide, its shape combines softness with just the right amount of structure.

Model wearing jacket by Auralee, shirt and tie by Berluti, trousers by Canali, glasses by Lindberg, belt by Anderson’s from Trunk
Jacket by Auralee, shirt and tie by Berluti, trousers by Canali, glasses by Lindberg, belt by Anderson’s from Trunk

Suit by The Workers Club
Investing in a smart suit can help you to elegantly breeze through your day, from breakfast meetings to after-work drinks. We recommend this smart set by UK brand The Workers Club.

Jacket, trousers and cravat by The Workers Club, T-shirt by Sunspel, belt by J&M Davidson, shoes by JM Weston
Model wearing jacket, shirt and trousers by Cahlumn
Jacket, shirt and trousers by Cahlumn

Sunglasses by Dunhill
These round-frame sunglasses are engineered in Japan using a dark-brown acetate with a smart hobnail motif, a Dunhill signature. We’ll keep these on hand for when the sun is at its zenith.

Model wearing shirt by Hermès, t-shirt by Calida, sunglasses by Dunhill
Shirt by Hermès, T-shirt by Calida, sunglasses by Dunhill

Stylist: Kyoto Tamoto
Hair & Make-up: Hiroki Kojima
Model: Jan Willem Loer
Set build: Robin Shepherd

This article is from Monocle’s March issue, The Monocle 100, which features our editors’ favourite 100 figures, destinations, objects and ideas.
Read the rest of the issue here.

