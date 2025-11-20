Raise a glass to the year ahead with our 12 wines of Christmas
Monocle’s wine expert Chandra Kurt has a useful skill: she can pick a wine for almost any occasion. With the festive season approaching, she shares a selection fit for any special gathering.
1.
The Trouble with Dreams 2021
Sugrue South Downs
British fizz from West Sussex. A blend of chardonnay and pinot noir with a chalky acidity and a fruity expression of Granny Smith apples, gooseberries and lime.
2.
Rosé Réserve Brut 2015
Sekthaus Raumland
This is Germany’s sparkling star. A blend of pinot noir and pinot blanc grapes seduces with freshness, juiciness and delicate fruitiness. A truly great alternative to champagne.
3.
Rosamati 2024
Fattoria Le Pupille
Pure syrah vinified as a rosé from a small plot in Maremma, Tuscany. Delicate, fresh and ideal with lobster or shellfish.
4.
Jaspis Unterirdisch
Weingut Ziereisen
A clay bottle containing one of Germany’s best orange wines – a pure gutedel (called chasselas in France) with enough skin contact to leave a blood-orange hue. Deep, structured and great with roast turkey.
5.
Grattamacco 2022
Grattamacco
The 40th vintage of this Maremma red is ideal for beef wellington or a complex stew. A blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot and sangiovese with notes of black fruit.
6.
Savigny-lès-Beaune 2023
Domaine Chanterêves
A new-style burgundy by Frenchman Guillaume Bott and Japan-born Tomoko Kuriyama. Hard to get but well worth it.
7.
Arrocal Village 2023
Bodegas Arrocal
The best vintage of this pure tempranillo is marked by delicate tannins and an elegant structure that’s great with red meat.
8.
Cadran Blanc 2012
Château Monestier La Tour
This white bergerac shows a beautiful balance between fruit and structure with a hint of salt. A juicy, refreshing blend of sauvignon blanc, sémillon and muscadelle.
9.
Grüner Veltliner Smaragd 2023
Domäne Wachau
Organic and sustainable, this Grüner veltliner is full of tension and energy, with aromas of ginger and lime. Serve chilled with fish or vegetable dishes.
10.
Château de Vinzel 2024, Grand Cru
Château de Vinzel
Pure chasselas. Notes of honey, white flowers and apple seduce the nose and palate. Great with raclette or fondue.
11.
Cockburn’s 2019 LBV
Cockburn’s
Dense and full-bodied port with fruity notes of black cherries, raisin compôte and blackberries. Perfect with chocolate.
12.
Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey 2022
Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey
This blend of sauvignon blanc and sémillon is a pure nectar that improves sip on sip. A fine partner to foie gras or dessert.