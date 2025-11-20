Christmas recipes from Parisian bistros Le Square Trousseau, Chez Georges and La Poule au Pot

In an act of seasonal goodwill, a few of our favourite establishments in Paris have shared some usually-under-wraps recipes that will provide your celebratory feasts with a touch of Gallic gourmet gusto.

Le Square Trousseau

Escalopes de veau à la crème

Serves 4 For the cream sauce Ingredients 400g veal trimmings

50ml white wine

20g carrots, sliced

20g onions, sliced

20g celery, sliced

20g leeks, sliced

1 garlic clove

2 pinches sea salt

1 pinch black pepper

4 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

1.8 litres heavy cream (35 per cent fat) Method Sauté the veal trimmings in a saucepan until lightly browned. Deglaze the pan with the white wine, scraping the bottom to dissolve the cooking juices. In a separate pan, sauté the vegetables until they begin to soften. Combine everything, season with salt and pepper, and add the thyme and bay leaves. Pour in heavy cream and simmer gently for an hour, until the sauce thickens and develops a rich flavour. Strain if desired; keep warm to serve.

Cocotte de poularde crème et morilles

Serves 2 Ingredients 50g dried morel mushrooms

50g shallots

20g butter

50ml port wine

50ml madeira wine

1 litre heavy cream (35 per cent fat)

25g veal stock powder

2 pinches of sea salt

1 pinch black pepper

2 poularde breasts, 400g each

Puréed mashed potato (for two) For the morel sauce Method The day before you’re intending to cook, rehydrate the morels in a large bowl of cold water. The next day, remove the morels from the soaking water and rinse them several times if necessary to remove any grit. Drain and gently press to remove excess water. In a saucepan, sauté the shallots in butter until translucent. Add the morels, then deglaze with the port and madeira and let the liquid reduce. Add the heavy cream and veal stock powder, season with salt and pepper, and let simmer gently for about 30 minutes, until the sauce thickens to a creamy consistency. For the poularde Method Preheat oven to 200C. Roast the poularde in a baking tray for 30 minutes with butter, salt and pepper. Remove bones while keeping the breast intact. Slice the supreme (breast). Plate up the poularde and add the warmed sauce. Serve with the mashed-potato purée.

Crêpes Suzette

Makes 10 to 12 crêpes Ingredients 190g plain white flour

60g caster sugar, for the batter

10g salt

1 vanilla bean

Zest of orange and lemon, to taste

4 eggs

30g butter, for the batter

430ml whole milk

180g caster sugar, for the sauce

100ml orange juice

25g butter, for the sauce

20ml Grand Marnier Method In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, vanilla and the zest of the orange and lemon. Gradually add the eggs while stirring, mixing until you obtain a smooth batter. Warm up a third of the milk with the butter until it melts completely. Once melted, add the rest of the milk and mix well. Pour this mixture into the main batter and stir until fully combined. For the best results, blend the batter with a hand mixer to make it perfectly smooth. It’s best to prepare the batter the day before and let it rest overnight — it will develop more flavour and yield lighter, more aromatic crêpes. For the Suzette sauce Method Make a dry caramel: heat the caster sugar in a pan without water to 160C or until it turns a very light brown. Don’t let it darken or burn. Deglaze with the orange juice, then add the butter and let it melt gently. Zest the orange very finely. Blanch the zest by placing it in a small saucepan with cold water, bringing it to a boil, then draining. Add the zest to the caramel mixture. Stir vigorously with the Grand Marnier and cook until the sauce becomes slightly syrupy. Warm the crêpes, brush each one with the suzette sauce, and arrange them in a large serving dish. Pour the remaining sauce over the crêpes and flambé – carefully – with Grand Marnier before serving.

Chez Georges

Frisée aux lardons

Serves 1 Ingredients 1 small frisée lettuce

100g artisanal semi-cured farmhouse

pork belly

1 free-range egg

Aged wine vinegar, to deglaze

50g white bread, for the croutons

Parsley, finely chopped, to garnish Method Cut and wash the frisée in cold water with a few drops of vinegar. Slice the pork belly into thick lardons. Prepare a vinaigrette with sunflower oil, some aged wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Poach the egg in simmering water with a splash of vinegar for 3 minutes, then stop the cooking in cold water. Sauté the lardons in a little oil until golden, then deglaze with a dash of aged wine vinegar. Toss the frisée with the vinaigrette, add the warm lardons and top with homemade croutons lightly toasted in the oven. Finish with a poached egg on top and a sprinkle of finely chopped parsley.

Pavé du mail

Serves 1 Ingredients 220g centre-cut beef fillet

Freshly ground black pepper, to season

30ml cognac

100g single cream

1tbsp Dijon mustard

Fresh French fries for serving

Parsley, finely chopped, to garnish Method Preheat your oven to 100C, then season the beef fillet with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Sear it in a very hot pan for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side (depending on the desired doneness). Keep warm in the oven. Deglaze the cooking juices with the cognac over a medium heat. Add the cream, stir and let the sauce reduce gently over a low heat. Whisk in the Dijon mustard to thicken and bind the sauce. Spoon the hot, velvety sauce over the plated beef. Serve with freshly made French fries (use yellow-fleshed potatoes such as agria: first fry at 140C to blanch, then again at 180C to crisp and brown). Finish with a sprinkle of finely chopped parsley over the pavé. Chez Georges: Pavé du mail

Crème caramel

Serves 6 Ingredients 340g caster sugar

250ml water

750ml semi-skimmed milk

300ml liquid cream

5 free-range eggs

1 vanilla pod Method Make a light golden caramel by heating 140g of the sugar (to 160C) and water in a copper saucepan. Pour the caramel into an ovenproof ceramic terrine dish, swirling to coat the bottom evenly. Heat the milk and cream together with the vanilla pod. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and the rest of the sugar until the mixture turns pale and slightly frothy. Gradually pour the hot (but not boiling) milk mixture over the eggs and sugar, stirring continuously. Strain, then pour into the terrine dish over the set caramel. Bake in a bain-marie in a preheated oven at 140C for an hour. Allow to cool completely, then unmould and serve thick slices in shallow bowls, letting the caramel sauce coat each piece.

La Poule au Pot

Gratinée à l’oignon

Serves 4 Ingredients 5 brown onions

1 knob butter

Salt, to taste

1 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

2 garlic cloves

250ml dry white wine

1.5 litre beef consommé

30ml madeira wine

20 slices sourdough bread

100g comté cheese, grated

30g parmesan, grated Method Preheat the oven to 220C. Peel, wash and thinly slice the onions. In a saucepan, melt a knob of butter and add the onions. Season with salt, then add the thyme, bay leaf and one crushed garlic clove. Cover and cook gently over a low heat for an hour, stirring occasionally. Deglaze with the white wine, then pour in the beef consommé. Add the madeira and raise to a simmer for 10 minutes. Toast the slices of sourdough bread and rub them with the remaining garlic clove. Fill lion-head soup bowls threequarters full of onion soup. Sprinkle generously with the grated cheeses, then oven grill for about 10 minutes, until bubbling and golden. Serve piping hot, with the cheese perfectly gratinéed on top.

Quenelle de bar baignee d’une sauce nantua

Serves 4 Ingredients 500g sea bass fillet

Salt and black pepper

200g panade (paste of bread and milk)

80g egg whites

400g single cream

1g cayenne pepper

20ml reduced shellfish stock

500ml nantua sauce (an enriched béchamel)

Dash of lemon juice

Cooked crayfish tails for garnish Method Place the bowl of a food processor in the freezer for 30 minutes. Mince the sea bass using a grinder, then place in the chilled processor bowl with a pinch of salt. Blend at medium speed, then add the panade. Add the egg whites and blend at high speed. Gradually pour in the cream while mixing slowly to emulsify the mixture. Season with cayenne pepper and add the reduced shellfish stock. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Transfer the mixture to a bowl set over ice and cover. Refrigerate for 12 hours before using. Preheat the oven to 210C. Using two spoons (or a piping bag), shape the mixture into quenelles and poach them in simmering water for about 5 minutes on each side. Remove and set aside on a baking tray. Warm the nantua sauce over a low heat. Add the lemon juice and a grind of black pepper. Taste and adjust the seasoning as needed. Just before serving, place the quenelles in a gratin dish and bake for 7 to 8 minutes until puffed and lightly golden. Spoon over the nantua sauce, garnish with crayfish tails and serve immediately. La Poule au Pot: Quenelle de bar baignee d’une sauce nantis