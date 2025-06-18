From egg sandos to onigiri, here’s what makes up the perfect Japanese picnic menu

The arrival of the summer sun in the northern hemisphere means more eating alfresco. If you’ve got the weather, we’ve got the picnic line-up planned. With the help of Monocle’s Japan-born recipe writer, Aya Nishimura, we’ve popped together a plan for a fine open-air feast.

Our menu leans on well-executed comfort food in the yoshoku vein (Japanese, yes, but influenced by Western tastes and ideas). On our picnic blanket you’ll find rich yakitori skewers and an egg sando with a twist, alongside onigiri and crispy katsu prawns. For drinks, we’ve got you covered with a kitschy, refreshing melon-soda float – you’ll need a cooler for this one – and a refined shiso sour with plum for the grown-ups.

And if you’re new to Japanese cookery or feel daunted by what’s on offer, worry not. If you squint, most of our dishes feel rather like western dinner party dishes from the 1980s or picnic staples that you know, albeit with a few improving dashes of rice vinegar, some red-bean paste or yuzu kosho. Is that a crème caramel and fruit salad I see before me? There’s nothing to fear here but plenty to be gained from some simple, judiciously applied Japanese techniques. We’re here to help your summer-picnic plans – how you hamper them is up to you. Enjoy.

1.

Drink

Melon-soda float

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 tbsps melon syrup (Ideally the bright-green kind used for Japanese shaved ice, kakigori. If this isn’t available or lacks the classic colour, add a dash of green food colouring.)

150ml unsweetened soda water 1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1 tinned cherry in syrup or maraschino cherry

Ice cubes



Instructions

1.

Fill a tall, stemmed glass with ice cubes and pour in the melon syrup.

2.

Add the soda water and stir gently with a muddler.

3.

Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and place the cherry on the side.

4.

Serve immediately with a straw or a long spoon.

2.

Drink

Shiso umeshu sour

Serves 1



Ingredients

50ml umeshu (Japanese plum liqueur)

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1½ shiso leaves

Egg white from a medium egg

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Ice cubes



Instructions

1.

Blend the umeshu, lemon juice and a shiso leaf together until smooth.

2.

Add a few ice cubes to a shaker alongside the blended mixture, egg white and Angostura bitters. Shake vigorously until chilled and frothy.

3.

Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice.

4.

Slice the remaining ½ shiso leaf lengthwise and place it on top as a garnish. Serve immediately and enjoy.

3.

Side

Soy-marinated quail eggs

Serves 4



Ingredients

12 quail eggs

3 tbsps light soy sauce

3 tbsps water

1 tbsp sugar

1 clove of garlic, crushed (keep it whole)

1 tsp yuzu kosho paste

2 spring onions, finely chopped



For the topping

2 tsps sesame seeds



Instructions

1.

Bring a pan of water to a boil. Add the quail eggs and boil for 3 minutes. Prepare a bowl of ice-cold water and set aside.

2.

Transfer the eggs to the ice-cold water and cool for at least 5 minutes, then peel the eggs.

3.

Toast the sesame seeds in a dry pan over a medium heat until they begin to pop.

4.

Mix all the marinade ingredients in a bowl, until the sugar dissolves.

5.

Pour the marinade into a food-safe plastic bag or container. Add the peeled quail eggs and marinate for a minimum of 1-2 hours.

6.

Remove the eggs from the bag. Cut each egg in half and put them in a bowl with some of the marinade.

7.

Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

4.

Side

Daikon salad

Serves 4



Ingredients

For the dressing

2 tsps toasted sesame oil

1 tsp olive oil

2 tbsps rice vinegar

1 tsp light soy sauce

2 tsps honey

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds



For the salad

200g daikon

1 spring onion

2g katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes)

1 large sheet of nori



Instructions

1.

Mix the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.

2.

Peel the daikon and slice it lengthwise, then cut it into thin matchsticks.

3.

Cut the spring onion into 5cm lengths, then slice thinly lengthways.

4.

Place the daikon and spring onion in a bowl of ice-cold water for 10 minutes to make them extra crisp.

5.

Drain using a sieve and pat dry thoroughly. Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.

6.

Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad. Sprinkle with katsuobushi, then crush the nori over the top and serve.

5.

Side

Potato salad

Serves 4



Ingredients

400g starchy potatoes, peeled and cut into 3cm cubes

1 tsp salt

75g cucumber

100g onion

1 egg

3 slices bacon, cut into 1.5cm pieces

2 tsps rice vinegar

2 tsps wholegrain mustard

3 tbsps Japanese mayonnaise

Black pepper, to taste



Instructions

1.

Cover the potatoes with water in the pan and add the salt. Boil, then simmer until soft. Drain, cool and roughly mash.

2.

Cook the egg in boiling water for 9 minutes, then cool in cold water. Peel and chop.

3.

Halve the cucumber lengthwise, remove seeds and slice thinly. Thinly slice the onion. Salt both lightly in separate bowls and let them sit to draw out the moisture. After a few minutes, squeeze and discard the excess liquid from the cucumber.

4.

Heat oil in a pan. Fry the bacon until crispy and drain it on a paper towel.

5.

Add the vinegar, mustard and mayo to the mashed potatoes. Mix in the chopped egg, squeezed cucumber, onion and most of the bacon.

6.

Top with the remaining bacon and freshly ground pepper.

6.

Main

Chicken and spring onion yakitori

Makes 9



Ingredients

For the chicken

500g skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3cm cubes with the fat removed

5 spring onions, cut into 4cm pieces

2 tsps sunflower oil



For the yakitori sauce

50ml soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp saké

2 tbsps clear honey



Instructions

1.

Place all the sauce ingredients into a small pan and cook over a medium heat. When the sauce starts to boil, turn down the heat and simmer for five minutes or until the sauce has slightly thickened. Take the pan off the heat and leave to cool.

2.

Soak the bamboo skewers in water while preparing the ingredients (this is to prevent them from burning). Spear the chicken and spring onion with skewers, aiming for a good mix of chicken and spring onion.

3.

Heat a frying pan with the oil. When the oil starts to sizzle, place the chicken skewers in the pan. Cover and cook for 3 minutes on each side. Remove the lid. Char for 1 minute on each side, pressing with a spatula.

4.

Pour half of the yakitori sauce into the pan, turn the skewers with tongs and toss the sauce over the chicken. As the sauce thickens, take the pan off the heat.

5.

Arrange the skewers on a serving plate, drizzling them with the leftover cooking sauce.

7.

Main

‘Onigirazu’ (Rice sandwich)

Serves 4



Ingredients

For the ginger chicken

1 tbsp oil

20g ginger, cut into thin matchsticks

4 small chicken thighs, sliced into thin strips

3 tbsps light soy sauce

3 tbsps runny honey



For the sesame carrots

1½ tbsps toasted sesame oil

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds



For assembling

4 sheets of sushi nori

150g Japanese rice

4 gem-lettuce leaves, washed and dried



Instructions

1.

Rinse the rice in a fine sieve under cold water. Soak in fresh water for 20 minutes, then drain.

2.

Place the rice in a medium cast-iron pan with 165ml water. Cover tightly and bring to a boil. Once you hear bubbling or see steam, reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the rice steam, covered, for another 10 minutes.

3.

Fluff the rice with a wet wooden spoon to prevent it from sticking, then re-cover until ready to use.

4.

Prepare the ginger chicken. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the ginger and cook for 2 minutes. Add the chicken and cook until the colour changes. Stir in the soy sauce and honey. Cook until the chicken is coated and cooked through. Set aside.

5.

Prepare the sesame carrots. Heat a teaspoon of sesame oil in a pan, add the carrot and stir-fry for 1 minute. Turn off the heat, then stir in the remaining sesame oil, salt and sesame seeds. Set aside.

6.

Assemble the onigirazu. Place a sheet of clingfilm on a chopping board and lay a nori sheet on top. In the centre, spread 50g of cooked rice into a 10cm square. Layer with carrots, lettuce, then chicken. Finish with another layer of rice.

7.

Fold all four corners of the nori toward the centre, overlapping slightly to enclose the filling completely. Wrap tightly in cling film and let sit for 10 minutes to set.

8.

Cut the onigirazu in half horizontally. Remove the clingfilm and serve.

8.

Main

Egg-and-pickle sando

Serves 2



Ingredients

For the filling

3 medium eggs

45g takuan (pickled daikon)

1½ tbsps Japanese mayonnaise

½ tsp caster sugar

1½ tsps milk

1 tbsp chives, finely chopped



For the sandwich

4 slices of medium-thick soft white bread

20g unsalted butter, softened

1 tsp Dijon mustard

¼ cucumber, seeds removed



Instructions

1.

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Gently lower the eggs into the water, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for 8 minutes. Prepare a bowl of ice-cold water and set aside.

2.

Drain the eggs and place them immediately into the ice-cold water. Let them cool for 10 minutes, then peel.

3.

Roughly chop the eggs into 1cm pieces. Chop the pickled daikon into 5mm pieces.

4.

In a bowl, combine the eggs, pickled daikon, Japanese mayonnaise, sugar, milk and chives. Mix well.

5.

Spread the softened butter and a thin layer of Dijon mustard onto one side of each slice of bread.

6.

Spoon the egg salad evenly onto two slices of bread, leaving a 5mm border around the edges.

7.

Thinly slice the salted cucumber and arrange the slices over the egg salad.

8.

Top each slice with the remaining bread (buttered side facing down) and press.

9.

Trim the crusts, then cut each sandwich in half and serve.

9.

Main

Ebi fry (prawn katsu) with ‘shibazuke’ pickle tartar sauce

Serves 4



Ingredients

For the tartar sauce

4 medium eggs

½ large shallot, finely chopped

90g shibazuke pickles, chopped

1 tbsp shibazuke pickle juice (rice vinegar also works)

4 tbsps Japanese mayonnaise

Salt and pepper, to taste



For the prawn katsu

12 large prawns, shelled with tails intact, deveined

10g plain white flour

1 small egg, beaten

50g panko breadcrumbs

Neutral oil, for deep frying



Instructions

1.

Boil the eggs for 8 minutes, then cool them in ice water.

2.

Peel and chop the eggs into roughly 5mm pieces.

3.

Finely chop the shallot and shibazuke pickles into roughly 3mm pieces.

4.

Mix the chopped eggs, shallot and shibazuke with mayonnaise and pickle juice in a bowl.

5.

Season with salt and pepper. Set aside in the fridge until ready to serve.

6.

Turn the prawn over so that the belly (ventral side) is facing up. Make 4 or 5 shallow diagonal incisions along the belly, head to tail. Then hold both ends of the prawn and gently twist, stretching it until the internal muscle fibres snap, before straightening to prevent curling during cooking.

7.

Dust each prawn with flour, dip in the beaten egg and coat with panko.

8.

Heat the oil in a deep pot to about 180C.

9.

Fry the prawns in batches until golden and crispy. Drain on paper towels.

10.

Serve immediately with a generous spoonful of the shibazuke tartar sauce.

10.

Dessert

Yuzu sorbet

Serves 6



Ingredients

6 yuzu fruits (or small oranges)

85g granulated sugar

200ml water

2 tbsps yuzu jam

30ml yuzu juice



Instructions

1.

Slice a thin layer off the top and bottom of each yuzu (or orange) so that they sit flat. Cut off the top quarter horizontally and set the “lids” aside.

2.

Place a fine sieve over a bowl. Carefully squeeze the juice from each fruit through the sieve, making sure not to tear or break the skins. These will be used as serving cups.

3.

Using a spoon, scoop the pulp and membranes from three of the fruit bottoms. Take care not to pierce the skin.

4.

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water and yuzu jam. Bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat. Let cool.

5.

Stir in the yuzu juice.

6.

Pour the mixture into a shallow metal tray and freeze for 2 hours. Once it starts to solidify, use a fork to break up the ice crystals.

7.

Repeat every hour, until the sorbet is light and fluffy.

8.

Scoop the sorbet into the yuzu shells, cover with the reserved lids and freeze again until ready to serve.

11.

Dessert

‘Anmitsu’ fruit salad

Serves 4



Ingredients

For the kanten (agar) jelly

375ml water

1½ tsps agar flakes



For the ‘kuromitsu’ syrup

100g dark muscovado sugar

100ml water



For the ‘anmitsu’ fruit bowl

300g tinned mandarin segments

2 kiwis

6 strawberries

4 tbsps adzuki-bean paste

4 scoops vanilla ice cream



Instructions

1.

Stir the agar flakes in 375ml water and soak for 30 mins (or follow the packet instructions). Pour the liquid and agar into a saucepan and let it heat without stirring. Once boiled, reduce to a simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes until it dissolves completely, stirring from time to time. Pour the liquid into a shallow metal tray and let it set in the fridge for about an hour.

2.

Put the sugar and water in a small pan and cook over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves and the liquid thickens. Set it aside to cool.

3.

Once the kanten jelly is set, divide into 1cm cubes. Drain the mandarin segments and cut the kiwis and strawberries into bite-sized pieces.

4.

Divide the kanten jelly and fruit between four small bowls, adding one scoop of adzuki paste and vanilla ice cream to each. Drizzle with the kuromitsu syrup before serving.

12.

Dessert

Purin (Caramel pudding)

Serves 4



Ingredients

For the caramel

5 tbsps granulated sugar

2½ tbsps cold water

2½ tbsps hot water



For the custard

225ml whole milk

75ml double cream

60g caster sugar

3 medium eggs

1 medium egg yolk

½ tsp vanilla essence



To serve

Double cream, whipped

4 tinned cherries, in syrup



Instructions

1.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the granulated sugar and cold water. Have hot water ready on the side. Once the sugar has melted, turning the mixture dark brown, remove from heat and carefully add the hot water all at once – it will bubble vigorously. Stir it gently to combine.

2.

Once the caramel has cooled slightly, pour it evenly into 4 ramekins.

3.

Preheat the oven to 140C.

4.

In a saucepan, heat the milk, cream and caster sugar until the sugar dissolves. Then remove it from the heat.

5.

In a bowl, beat the eggs and extra yolk together. Gradually add the warm milk mixture to the eggs, whisking constantly to prevent curdling.

6.

Stir in the vanilla essence. Strain the mixture through a sieve for a smoother texture.

7.

Divide the custard mixture evenly between the caramel-lined ramekins. Tightly cover each ramekin with foil.

8.

Line a deep baking tray with a kitchen cloth and place the ramekins on top.

9.

Pour hot water (50-60C) into the tray until it reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins.

10.

Carefully transfer to the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

11.

Remove the ramekins from the tray and take off the foil. Give each ramekin a gentle shake; the custard should wobble slightly in the centre.

12.

Let them cool on a wire rack, then chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

13.

Run a knife around the edge of each ramekin to loosen the pudding inside. Invert onto a serving plate.

14.

Pipe a small amount of whipped double cream on top. Top with a cherry in syrup and serve.

Illustrator: Xiha