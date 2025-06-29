A glass box is not a bathroom and other observations from pintxos to urban planning

Buckle up, pens at the ready, tighten those laces and stay alert. The Faster Lane has spent the past week crisscrossing cities, dashing over nations and jumping the Atlantic. We start on the small, secluded terrace at the back of our HQ in Zürich, coffee in hand and opposite a man with a set of plans.



Build it better

My friend Todd is on a mini tour of Europe and is fresh from Copenhagen’s 3 Days of Design fair. We haven’t caught up in a while and there’s much ground to cover – new government in Canada, the joys of licensing your designs and collecting cheques and how Switzerland endures as a sanctuary of civility in a generally bananas world. On our second coffee order Todd explains that he’s about to start building a new house on Vancouver Island and pulls out some plans and a host of references from the late 1950s and 1960s. We scroll through black-and-white layouts and hand-drawn renders that were part of Canada’s post-war masterplan to create more housing in cities coast to coast. With nods to Richard Neutra, Rudolph Schindler and Charlotte Perriand, it was not only a mini masterclass in Canadian modernism but also a hopeful session that could serve as fresh inspiration for a country that needs to figure out a new housing strategy. After a while we got to Todd’s own plan – all low-slung lines, local timber, concrete blocks and forest views. The Carney government needn’t spend big on figuring out new typologies, it need only dig deep in the archives and unearth some exceptional designs that could make for desirable communities from Victoria to Halifax.



Superb San Sebastián

Depending on which index you consult, San Sebastián frequently ranks as Spain’s most liveable city and it only takes a day and an eve to figure out why it works. While the beaches and promenades are surely a plus, the winning ingredient is the city’s scale – a tight grid of six-to-seven storey buildings, galerías, plenty of trees and just the right mix of pedestrianisation and busy thoroughfares. As for real proof that it’s well and truly liveable, stand back and observe the locals. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a city with more mobility-constrained seniors out and about. From daughters walking their fathers to the markets and grannies with canes to dapper gents in wheelchairs and well-coiffed ladies with walkers, Sunday in San Sebastián was a parade of elderly residents enjoying the rhythm of a city with plenty of places to sip a beer in the shade or eat a pintxo or two in a buzzy bar. From what I could determine, this segment of Spain’s silver society still live in the city centre, have all the services that they require at street-level and judging by the general sense of conviviality and groups of women in their eighties chattering away in restaurants well into the evening, the Basque city offers more than a few clues about how we can keep older generations entertained, stimulated and living life to its fullest.



Licence revoked

I am starting a global campaign to close down all hotels that continue to think that it’s acceptable to put a glass box in the corner of a room and call it a bathroom. While San Sebastián got many things right during my three-day stay, the first hotel that I checked into was perhaps the worst example to date of a room not fit for double occupancy. Why? Why? Why would you want to have a barely opaque wall, a swinging door and all-hard surfaces right beside your pillow? Judging by the shiftwork in the breakfast room with one partner munching on their manchego while the other was back upstairs doing their business, no one is interested in this concept and it must stop. If hotels are so proud of this feature then they should celebrate it on their website and not hide the fact that they don’t believe in proper doors and the preservation of privacy. Smart cities should revoke licences or halt planning permission for hotels that don’t offer dignified digs for doing your thing.



Better setup

Should you make your way to San Sebastián, I can highly recommend the Hotel Arbaso in the city centre. This was the refuge I fled to. First, they have excellent bathrooms. Second, Narru restaurant is a treat. Third, top marks for uniforms and sunny, informed staff.



All in the details

Post-San Sebastián I jumped across the border to Biarritz for the film festival and saw Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague on opening night. The film is about the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless and is a fun romp around Paris. The styling and scenes were all convincing until I spotted a UTA DC-10 in the background. The film was supposed to be set in 1960. The DC-10 didn’t go into proper commercial service until the early 1970s. All that said, it was my first time in Biarritz and I must return for longer than a film premiere.



Meanwhile…

Back in Canada, I’m flying from Ottawa to Toronto on an Air Canada Q400. As this is a short flight and the aircraft doesn’t climb that high, you get a good view of Ontario’s urban sprawl. I’m thinking back to my meeting with Todd and the future building plan and hoping that someone might suggest that for every house that goes up they need to plan at least five mature trees to create a canopy around future communities. It’s depressing to see how much construction has been permitted around Toronto with zero consideration for trees.



Happy Canada Day

As I head back across the Atlantic, Canada is gearing up to celebrate its birthday. I’m keen to see how the country marks the occasion off the back of Trump suspending all trade talks on Friday and Canada embarking on its biggest defence push in decades. Can the nation stay on course by continuing to pull together? Or will it stick with a narrative that looks backward, picks at old wounds and spends too much on celebrating differences rather than focusing on the social capital that comes with a strong national identity?

