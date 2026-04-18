Flypasts, a shady business idea and the case for a crisp shirt 

The week started with a pacy jolt of radio shows in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, hit the midpoint with a smoothly productive flight back to Zürich and it’s wrapping with a bit of beach time in the sun south of Lisbon. You’d be hugely disappointed if I didn’t have a few observations and opportunities from the road, so to keep your Sunday bright and perky, here are a few to set you up for the week.



1.

If you’ve had a good Q1 but what remains of Q2 is looking wobbly and you have no idea how the rest of the year is going to go then maybe you need a team summit. If you want to treat your colleagues but don’t want to go over the top then now’s the time for a bit of beach on Saadiyat Island. The sea is still fresh, the tunes are pumping and the room rates are low. You could also take the family for a long weekend.



2.

While we’re on the beach, have you attempted to buy a quality sun umbrella lately? Or gone further and hoped to see a “Made in the EU” label on the pole? Good luck. There’s an opportunity for a smart company on the continent to own the beach experience and proudly make towels, totes, cushions and umbrellas in Europe. Seasons are getting longer and no one has a solid offer for the lawns along Lac Léman or the beaches of the Med and Atlantic.



3.

If you pass through Zürich Airport from June onwards, Monocle is back with a new seasonal shop and a sharp collection of both Swiss-made originals and special travel items. We’re on the hunt for more airport locations, so if you run airports and would like a new tenant – drop me a note.



4.

Why don’t airline lounges offer more privacy nooks for calls? While I’ll always opt for a classic call over a dreadful Teams or Zoom experience, sometimes you can’t fight the system or the people who’ve lost the ability to dial. This is why smart carriers need more soundproofed cabins to keep the peace in the dining room and other public areas.



5.

Is Tesla the Skechers of the urban transport industry? Just as Skechers seem to own the F&B industry, are there any families or everyday consumers still buying Teslas? I can’t imagine.



6.

Always carry a crisp shirt and a tie – especially if you’re visiting a big Emirati energy company. I thought my Japanese knits and navy blazer would be enough for a visit to the 57th floor. So too did my colleagues in similar attire. But after some negotiating and questioning – “Did you not read the protocol section of the invite?” – we made it through the gates and had a jolly meeting. Our host even organised for the UAE Air Force to do a flypast. While I was glad that I didn’t have to wear the tie that was offered by security, I fully respect the concept of keeping up appearances.



7.

On that topic, why is it okay for newsreaders to wear a suede bomber jacket for days on end and deliver important headlines? It’s a fine way for a network to attempt to look “modern” while undermining decades of authority and trust.



8.

This week I’m off to Toronto and then Tokyo but between the two is our Shanghai Entrepreneurs conference. These pit stops mean that our café expansion is under way. Shanghai will also feature a full retail and café pop-up starting next weekend. Come see us.



9.

If you would like to join our conference, we’re sold out. But if you ask Hannah (hg@monocle.com) nicely, we might be able to find you a jump seat. It’s going to be a good one. The mission is to outdo Jakarta.



10.

If we miss you in Shanghai, we have the Badi Market in Zürich and our summer party in Merano as our next key gatherings. So keep an eye on our events page and make sure to jot them down in the diary.

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