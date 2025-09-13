The future of media? Coffee, croissants and brand collaborations 

Finally! A Saturday to sleep in, poke around the apartment, go for a long wander, get a proper shave, swim in the lake and generally take stock after a crazy few weeks of entertaining, hosting and family logistics. I’ve just popped into our café in Zürich and while there are enough bare ankles and guests in shorts, it definitely has the feel of summer’s end and back to business. The regulars have returned from Leros, Comporta and Menorca, attention is turning to the autumn collections on our shop rails and there’s a snappier rhythm about the city. I haven’t quite had the full back-to-school experience, partly because I have one more sunny long weekend ahead (the rocks and sea along the coast from Nice still await), and partly because there’s not been an autumn wardrobe reset (that will be in Tokyo in a few weeks) – but things have definitely shifted gears as we enter the rush to Christmas crazy times.



First, there’s a new executive assistant helping to run the show. After a three-year stint, Izumi has moved to a Japanese bank here in Zürich and André is now officially installed to keep things in check, spot opportunities and build up relations in the Lusophone world. Luanda, here we come! A big arigatō gozaimasu Izumi and boas-vindas André. Buckle-up.

Second, we’re entering a season (perhaps an era) in which Monocle’s shops and cafés are becoming a near seamless extension to what happens on our pages. Only three years ago, our outlets from Toronto to Tokyo were places to pick up the latest issue, back numbers or one of our books. But now we’re seeing brand partners wanting to move from page and screen to be active in our spaces. We recently did brand residencies with the likes of Massimo Dutti and Gucci, and this week German department store group Breuninger makes a splash with us in Zürich, while in Paris womenswear brand Soeur launches a special K-Way project at our outlet on rue Bachaumont. Over the coming weeks we will also have collaborations with Stone Island, Rosewood and a few other surprises. What does this say about the state of the media landscape? As newsstands and kiosks continue to close, it means that we need to take greater control of our distribution – and that means running our own outlets.



A magazine or even newspaper can no longer rely on the trusty neighbourhood newsagent to be a place to browse, sample and purchase. Thankfully partner brands see value in meeting our readers in person and enjoy taking up residencies with us. If you have ideas for retail and café spaces in Madrid and Milan, please send pics and coordinates my way. And if you’re a fitting brand that might want to shack up, we’re happy to fluff the duvet with you.