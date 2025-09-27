Your smart and sunny guide to surviving the Q4 slump

Today we’re going to attempt to get ahead of the Q4 rush with a few solutions to improve your performance, appearance, managerial skills and tan line. To keep things brisk and perky, we’re going to solve looming dilemmas with a few keywords and how they will remedy everything that might blow your way across October, November and December. And worry not, you’ve got the best possible guide.



1.

It’s three weeks from now and you’re feeling a bit flat – partly because your days are spent in Glasgow or a similar latitude, and partly because you’re feeling a bit baggy and shaggy. Two words to improve your mood and appearance: Isto and Bento. To pull all of this off, we need to add Lisbon to the mix, because you’re going to have to travel to Amoreiras Shopping Center and book yourself in at Bento for a shave, trim and buff on both your nails and loafers. We have sampled our share of barbershops across Europe but Bento is a proper haven for classic cuts and basic-but-essential maintenance. I took colleagues Raffi and André there this week and they became instant converts. Then we went up a level to Isto for a peruse of its new range of made-in-Portugal, all-wool running gear – impressive stuff. Isto has made a name for itself with its range of quality basics but now it’s elevating the offer ever so slightly with some sharper styles.



2.

You’ve got the cut and the duds but you’re feeling a bit pale and the tan line is fading. What now? I say head straight to the Praia Princesa beach club – just 30 minutes from Amoreiras. Start with a caipirinha and some shrimp tacos, slip into your trunks and then hit the waves. As bracing Atlantic beach set-ups go, it’s hard to beat. Better yet, you can enjoy sunny, 25C days even in December.



3.

Like you, your colleagues also need a little end-of-year pick-me-up in the form of long walks, yummy food, excellent wine and fireside chats. An inspiring setting would also help. How about taking them to São Lourenço do Barrocal in Alentejo? As retreats go, it’s at the top of its game and will soon gain a sibling on the coast. It also works equally well for couples and families.



4.

The countryside is all well and good for a staff reset but how do you get them to keep that spring in their step and ensure that they do so with a bit of sway and swagger? Book a table at fancy Cantonese joint Frou Frou at 21.30, ensure Kiera is performing and let the evening run its course. Pay close attention to the speed at which the whole place functions and the hip moves of sommelier Gonçalo.



5.

To ensure that everything stays fresh when you’re back at base – as the days continue to get shorter and the mornings nippier – arm yourself with the new body wash and cologne that we developed with Claus Porto (see launch photos below). Soleil Zeste is hitting stores now to keep your mood warm, happy and sunny.

