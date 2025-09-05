Barcelona set the stage but it was our speakers who stole the show

I am racing to write this in the lunch break of Monocle’s Quality of Life Conference in Barcelona. And I’ll have you know that my commitment to never missing a deadline is keeping me away from some very nice chilled local wine and some tasty croquettes – I am hoping some gently fried balls of delight will roll my way of their own volition. Well, you always have to live in hope. Or at least one of the little cheese platters that my colleagues have been unhelpfully rhapsodising about.

The conference is taking place in the Petit Palau at the Palau de la Música Catalana, one of the great examples of Catalan modernisme – the region’s take on art nouveau. The auditorium is embracing, cool (it’s still steamy summer here in the city) and I am sure that the space has already helped to make the day a joyful success. People have spoken onstage with passion about their various disciplines, encouraged delegates to look at their worlds anew and raised a few smiles too.

I am also struck by how many people just want to be part of a dignified conversation. Over the coming weeks and months, many of these interviews will be aired on Monocle Radio and will also play out across the pages of the magazine. But here are five takeaways.

1.

There’s a generation of young architects who are determined to raise the bar by going back to their industry’s craft roots, insisting on processes that are gentle on the planet. Fergus Feilden of London-based practice Feilden Fowles explained that this means rejecting clients who lack ambition. They don’t want to be a mere service provider but rather a partner for change.



2.

Diplomats can be eloquent, open and engaging while also holding onto their principles and having clear red lines. HE Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, minister of state at the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held the room as she talked about the country’s formation in 1971, the nation’s belief in diversity and why it takes a stand against racism and hate speech. She had people queueing up to meet her as she came offstage.



3.

Props are good. I got to interview the celebrated designer Keiji Takeuchi about his project and exhibition celebrating the humble walking stick. He brought five examples to the stage, including one with a woven basket wrapped around the cane by Hugo Passos. We had a lot of fun trying them out and, somehow, I agreed to kneel onstage and test one of Keiji’s designs that’s supposed to help elderly Japanese people get up from low-level seating. I placed an order.



4.

The Barcelona-based graphic designer Jordi Labanda was a delight as he told the story of the city in 10 drawings. He added that Barcelona was like a lover and every now and then you had to have a word about what they were doing, where they were heading. But you always agreed in the end to keep sharing a bed.



5.

I have also been reminded yet again of what a talented group of people that I get to work with.

