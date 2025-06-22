Four of our favourite French Riviera hotels that offer a peaceful break from the crowds

This particular slice of the Mediterranean coastline has yet to lose its charm, and the smart restoration of long-standing establishments combined with thoughtful new introductions keeps us coming back.

It’s hard not to be seduced by the French Riviera – a sun-drenched coastline where cerulean waters meet terracotta towns. Sure, it’s also known for flashy Ferraris but a more considered visit takes in its timeless elegance, hilltop views and quiet coves.

Here, you’ll find our selection of hotels offering tranquility away from the summer crowds of the Côte d’Azur. And to help you find your feet, the head concierge at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antonio Casinhas-Travassos, shares his under-the-radar recommendations for those keen to venture out from one of these peaceful bases.

Into the blue: View over Menton (Image: Alamy)

For a leisurely walk, Travassos suggests Le Sentier du Littoral, a coastal path that starts at Plage de la Garoupe. “It offers dramatic views of the Mediterranean, hidden coves and a surprisingly wild natural landscape,” he says, adding that “it’s especially magical at sunrise or sunset, and parts of it feel completely untouched by tourism.” Though it’s more of a leisurely stroll than a mountain hike, Travassos suggests decent shoes as some parts are rocky and can be slippery.

If you’re considering prizing yourself away from squashy mattresses and coveted loungers for a daytrip, Travassos encourages a visit to Saint-Paul-de-Vence, a picturesque hilltop village full of artistic heritage. His highlight? Exploring the Fondation Maeght, a modern art museum tucked away in a peaceful pine forest, featuring works by Joan Miró, Alberto Giacometti and Marc Chagall. “After the museum, I love heading to Château Saint-Martin & Spa for a leisurely lunch. The setting is breathtaking, with panoramic views over the Riviera, and the cuisine is as refined as the surroundings. It’s the perfect blend of culture, history and indulgence – all just a short drive away.”

If that’s enough to tempt you to the Riviera this summer, here’s some hotels that we’re sure you’ll find more than suitable.

The best stays in the French Riviera

1.

Nice

Before heading west from the airport, it’s worth spending some time in Nice’s Hôtel du Couvent. Its 2024 opening has been part of the city’s major revival, which has been drawing a cooler crowd. When the owner, Valéry Grégo, stumbled upon the magnificent building, it was totally dilapidated. The former nunnery was completely overhauled by husband-and-wife design duo Charlotte de Tonnac and Hugo Sauzay, with decor that includes wooden furniture, modest paintings and natural linens. It is understated and restrained, unlike anything that you might expect to find on a coastline otherwise dominated by glitzy villas and over-the-top hotels. Though the property is set in the centre of Nice, it feels worlds away from the busy city. Below ground, you’ll even find peaceful Roman baths.

2.

Antibes

When you eventually decide to head west, make your way straight to Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which remains one of the area’s most timeless and elegant escapes. The ocean-facing hotel, set on a 22.5-acre property with a grove of ancient pine trees and a carefully clipped rose garden, has been a staple along the coastline since the late 1800s. It has a storied past, once welcoming guests such as Ernest Hemingway and Marlene Dietrich. In the 1960s, Chagall famously sketched inside the oceanside cabanas, which are rentable today.

The hotel remains a draw for those shying away from the spotlight and crowds. The rooms – either in the main house or down by the ocean – offer complete privacy, with windows and doors that frame the turquoise sea. At The Grill restaurant, patrons order magnums of rosé and platters of fresh fish.

Those looking for even more peace and quiet can check into the newly opened Villa La Guettiere, a nine-suite Provençal-style house on 6,500 sq metres of secluded gardens, which is a two-minute drive away and forms part of the hotel’s villa collection. Inside the terracotta-roofed cottage, walls are lined with staggering artworks such as a painting by Tom Wesselmann and a print by Takashi Murakami. Days here are spent lounging by the pool that rolls onto a lawn or eating long lunches under the wisteria-covered patio backed by the Med.

Beyond compare: Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc (Image: Romain Reglade)

Don’t miss the boat: Seaside dining (Image: JM Sordello)

3.

Théoule-sur-Mer

Château de Théoule, which opened in 2024, also offers a surprising pocket of calm from the chaos. Set in an old soap factory about 30 minutes’ drive from Cannes, in the town of Théoule-sur-Mer, the property is carved into the cliffside. Relaxation is the order of the day here, whether it’s soaking up the sun on rosy-pink sunbeds under fringed umbrellas on a private slice of the Plage du Château, or lingering over a steaming bowl of squid tagliatelle in the restaurant’s breezy terraces.

4.

Saint-Raphaël

Continuing even further west, those looking for something more low-key can check into Les Roche Rouges in Saint-Raphaël, which was recently expanded by Paris-based studio ASL. A bright white mid-century building with nods to modernist architecture, the studio kept the spaces simple, allowing its surroundings – the shimmering Mediterranean and red hills of the Estérel – to shine. The infinity pool is a treat in itself, offering incredible views over an endless sea.

Making a splash: Drinks by the infinity pool (Image: Anthony Lanneretonne)