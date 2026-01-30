Inside The Monocle Townhouse at Zürich’s Widder Hotel

In the heart of Zürich’s old town sits the Widder Hotel, composed of nine interconnected townhouses that date back to the 13th century. Designed by architect Tilla Theus in the 1980s, it’s a portfolio cornerstone for The Living Circle, a Swiss hotel group whose list of properties includes hotels, farm-to-table restaurants and a trio of impeccably appointed and serviced apartments in Zürich.

“We always want to offer visitors something different”, says The Living Circle’s CEO, Marco Zanolari. To fulfil this ambition, the luxury Swiss hotel group approached Monocle with an ambitious project late last year. “We were looking for a brand that has an international language that we respect and understand,” says Zanolari. “We felt that Monocle would fit that mould and bring us forward, positioning us in the world”.









The result? The Monocle Townhouse. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in a converted seminary. The property is located a stone’s throw from the Widder Hotel on Münzplatz, with interiors refreshed by Monocle and The Living Circle’s design teams – proof that media brands can play a role in shaping physical and hospitality spaces too.

Inside, a series of photographic prints from Monocle’s archive adorn the walls, featuring original imagery from reportage in places such as Malta and Kyoto. German-made Technisat radios tuned to Monocle Radio also provide a point of connection with Monocle’s global network of correspondents, while wares from our favoured furniture houses including USM, Moebe, String, Seitz and Olaio add to the mix. Swiss-American furniture brand Seitz also created a custom table for the dining room, which is complemented by bespoke seating from Portugal’s Olaio, providing the perfect dinner setting for someone confident enough to whip up a meal in the apartment’s well-appointed kitchen. There are also a host of hand-picked pieces from Swiss galleries Studio Vintage and Sella Studio, which lend warmth, individuality and a sense of lived-in comfort.

“Lots of people come to Zürich for a month at a time,” says Zanolari. “So it’s nice to offer them the experience of living here”. Indeed, The Monocle Townhouse offers a high degree of residential-like privacy and space, while still providing the full amenities expected of a stay at the Widder: daily housekeeping, concierge support, a 24-hour gym and access to the hotel’s services.

“You can also order food from our two restaurants by chef Stefan Heilemann, including his new Asian fusion space Soï 28,” says design and brand experience manager Marcel Schöpf, who worked extensively on the renovation of the apartment. “You can book a boat on Lake Zürich too and ride up to our other property, the Alex”.

Schöpf explains that this is all part of a mission to bring the best of Zürich together with a high-end but homely hospitality offering. “We’re already seeing big brands approach us to host dinners and events but we also like to see three good friends – or couples – staying for a week,” says Schöpf. “It’s the perfect base to explore Zürich and Switzerland from”.

