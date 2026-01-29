Introducing Auberge Port-Gitana, Lake Geneva’s newest bolthole

Auberge Port-Gitana in Geneva was originally constructed in 1875 as a steamboat pavilion for passengers embarking on cruises on Lac Léman. Though boarding is now mostly done from lakeside piers, the historic structure still stands. After several decades as a cultural venue, it recently reopened as an 18-bedroom bolthole, complete with a lakeside restaurant and terrace.

Retro lounge at Auberge Port-Gitana

A sunny terrace offers direct access to Lake Geneva Lunch is served (Images: Courtesy of Auberge Port-Gitana)

“We wanted to bring this legendary place back to life,” says Benjamin Luzuy, co-founder of Swiss hospitality group Gourmet Brothers, which renovated the property. The team ensured that every corner of the space respected its history, decking out the interiors with retro-modern decor that brings to mind the golden age of the Swiss Riviera. Think private balconies with striped awnings, powder-pink banquettes and marble tables. And the clear waters of Léman are just 20 metres away, with direct lake access.

portgitana.ch