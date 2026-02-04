Don’t be fooled by the spectacle. There’s more to Dubai than glitz and glass towers. Discover a city that’s on the rise in more ways than one in Monocle’s designated directory.

Dubai has never struggled for attention. What it has lacked is proper interpretation. For years, the city has been seen almost exclusively through extremes of height, scale, speed and spectacle. Such associations are convenient but lazy, flattening a place that is far more nuanced than its skyline suggests. If you spend time here – properly, attentively – a different picture emerges, one shaped not by monument-building alone but by trade, migration, hospitality and reinvention.

As Monocle’s Gulf correspondent, I’ve witnessed the city enter a more thoughtful phase. Creative districts such as Al Quoz are no longer chasing novelty. Waterfront neighbourhoods are being revamped with a discreet approach. Restaurants are being led by chefs with something to say about place and produce. Independent retail is here to stay and cultural institutions are showcasing regional voices, not just international ones. Dubai has not slowed down – but it has learned to pause and mature.

Monocle’s City Guides have always been more about access than abundance. They are not exhaustive inventories or glossy checklists but rather carefully edited insights into a city’s inner workings – the places people revisit, recommend and build routines around. Dubai demanded the same treatment, perhaps even more than most destinations, so restraint was central to our approach. Not every opening made the cut. Not every landmark earned a mention. The focus is on institutions with originality and purpose, addresses worth crossing town for and returning to.



Our Dubai guide was shaped through neighbourhoods that reveal themselves gradually: early mornings in Al Fahidi, afternoons spent moving between galleries, cafés and workshops in Al Quoz, late evenings in Satwa. It draws on the perspective of those who live and work here and understands the city’s rhythms beyond the usual weekend itinerary.

What emerged is a place best understood through its contrasts. Heritage courtyards a short walk from glass towers. Working souks beside design studios. Beach clubs that value atmosphere over perception. We also feature new design-led hotels alongside intimate guesthouses in older neighbourhoods. Hyper-seasonal kitchens share a page with long-standing seafood cafés and unfussy barbecue joints. Our retail section explores tailors, bookshops and concept boutiques.

Dubai rewards those willing to look past the obvious. Our guide is an invitation to do exactly that – to navigate the city in search of its quieter strengths. For readers who love cities not for their claims but for their character, Dubai is ready to be reconsidered.

