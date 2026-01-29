The Park Hyatt Tokyo is back – here’s what’s new after the 19-month renovation

The iconic Tokyo hotel is once again hosting guests following a subtle and stately refurbishment.

There was an air of anticipation after Tokyo’s Park Hyatt hotel closed for a refresh in 2024. Now, after a 19-month hiatus, it’s finally back. When Monocle stops by ahead of the reopening, it quickly becomes clear that the goal was refinement, rather than radical change.

There are familiar faces among the long-standing staff awaiting visitors on the 41st floor, home to the reworked lounge and bar The Peak and Girandole, which is now in the hands of Frenchborn Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse.







Grand entrance (Image: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo) 1 / 4 Grand entrance (Image: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo) 1 / 4

Booths at Girandole by Alain Ducasse (Image: Yongjoon Cho/Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo) 2 / 4

Park Hyatt Tokyo’s reception area (Image: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo) 3 / 4

Inside the library (Image: Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo) 4 / 4

The guest rooms have received a modern update in the form of custom furnishings and a more open layout. And while numbers have been reduced to 171 rooms, there are some new additions too.

The Park Suite category offers separate sleeping and living rooms, walk-in closets and sweeping views towards Meiji Shrine’s lush surrounds. They’re part of a new chapter for a landmark hotel that, despite the changing times, proves that the value of heritage never grows old.

hyatt.com