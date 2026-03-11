‘Escalation would bring a much wider war to our doorstep,’ says UAE’s minister of state, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi

Here, Al Kaabi speaks to Monocle about the conflict’s impact on the UAE, the risks to global trade and why the country believes that de-escalation – not retaliation – remains the only viable path…

Missile alerts have become a grim new soundtrack in parts of the Gulf. As the US and Israel-led war with Iran stretches into a third week, the UAE finds itself on the front line of a conflict that has rattled aviation routes, shaken global supply chains and transformed the Strait of Hormuz – one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors – into dangerous waters.

More than 2,000 threats, including missiles and drones, have been launched towards the region; with the UAE absorbing a large share of the attacks. Yet Abu Dhabi insists that escalation is not the answer. Speaking to Monocle, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the UAE’s minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the country remains focused on defence, diplomacy and maintaining stability at home, even as warning alerts continue to flash across residents’ phones.

Al Kaabi argues that the UAE’s openness and economic model have made it a target for Tehran but insists that the country will not be drawn into a wider war. Instead, she points to the resilience of the UAE’s diverse population, the success of its missile-defence systems and a diplomatic push at the United Nations to condemn the attacks.

“The UAE did not seek this conflict,” she says. “But we will always take the necessary actions to protect our sovereignty and our people.” Here, Al Kaabi speaks to Monocle about the conflict’s impact on the UAE, the risks to global trade and why the country believes that de-escalation – not retaliation – remains the only viable path forward.

(Image: Anthony Perez)

We’re now entering the third week of this conflict. What effect has it had on the country and the wider Gulf?

Just minutes ago our alert system went off again. Shortly afterwards the authorities reassured us that the threat had been intercepted. What I can say is that the UAE’s state of defence is strong and precise. There have been more than 2,000 threats – missiles and drones – targeting the region. These attacks affect everything: the economy, logistics, airspace and, most importantly, civilians. We have been very clear: the UAE did not seek this conflict. But we will always take the necessary actions to protect our sovereignty and the safety of everyone who calls the UAE home.

About 60 per cent of Iran’s attacks on the GCC have been directed at the UAE. What issue has Iran got with the UAE that made it target you like this?

Iran claims that it is attacking military interests but what it is quite the opposite. The UAE model makes Iran uncomfortable. We are a country that shows the world it can be open and that people from different cultures can live together in harmony. This stands in contrast to the ideology that the Iranian regime promotes. In difficult times you see people’s true colours – you see who your friends really are.

Some might argue that Iran resents the UAE’s success over the past few decades.

We have a large Iranian community in the UAE – people who have built businesses and families here. That’s why it raises a deeper question: if you are launching attacks in this region, do you not care about the safety of your own citizens who live here? We have had injuries and casualties and we consider every victim as one of ours, regardless of nationality. Responsible leadership should care about the safety of its citizens wherever they are in the world.

The number of attacks has dropped slightly in recent days. Do you believe that Iran is recalibrating and are you prepared for that?

It’s difficult to predict. What matters is not a temporary drop in numbers but whether the attacks stop entirely. We remember when the UAE was targeted by the Houthis in 2022. Even though there were only a few missiles, we still remember that day. Our focus now is keeping the country safe. The Ministry of Defence has done remarkable work intercepting drones and missiles, often using innovative methods.

The UAE has intercepted most incoming attacks but why hasn’t it retaliated militarily?

Because we understand the consequences. Escalation would bring a much wider war to our doorstep and that is something we want to avoid. The UAE is acting responsibly. We are pursuing diplomatic channels, including efforts at the United Nations, and we are working with our partners to condemn these attacks through international law.

The conflict is also affecting global trade. What concerns do you have about the Strait of Hormuz?

Any disruption to the Strait of Hormuz affects global supply chains. It is not only a Gulf issue – it is a global concern. This is why there is such strong international interest in de-escalation. Countries around the world understand that instability in this corridor affects everyone.

This conflict has damaged the UAE’s reputation for safety and stability. How will you rebuild it?

Quite the opposite. This moment is proving those qualities. Look at the response from people living here – the UAE community comes from every corner of the world and it has shown extraordinary resilience. That unity is a powerful signal of what the UAE stands for.

Tourism has taken a huge hit during the conflict. Is that recoverable?

The impact has actually been less than we expected. More than 1,200 hotels remain open and some 40,000 tourism-linked businesses are still operating. We supported travellers affected by disruptions, issuing emergency visas and covering accommodation when needed. When the situation stabilises, tourism will rebound very quickly.

A UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran’s actions is being discussed. How significant is that?

International legitimacy matters. When organisations such as the United Nations clearly condemn attacks such as these, it reinforces the integrity of the international order. For the UAE and the GCC, it’s about ensuring that aggression against sovereign nations cannot be normalised.



When the conflict ends, how might the UAE reposition itself diplomatically? Does it distance itself from the US and Israel? Does co-operation between GCC nations strengthen? Are you more wary of Iran than before?

The UAE will always seek partnerships with countries that respect its sovereignty and share a vision for a prosperous future. We are not a large country, so we must be agile and build strong relationships around the world. Initiatives such as the Abraham Accords reflect our belief in moving beyond historical divisions and building bridges. Our focus remains on the future – technology, innovation and co-operation.