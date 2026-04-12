Hong Kong charts a course to become Asia’s premier yachting destination

A new focus on the benefits that the leisure boating industry can bring to the city and its surrounding islands has the potential to boost the hospitality and retail sectors. We hop aboard.

It’s a dazzling morning when Monocle steps onto the quay at the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club. Situated along Tuen Mun coast, the marina feels oceans away from the city’s frenzied urban pulse. The calming presence of the surrounding mountains and gentle waters set the tone as Lawrence Chow, our pilot for the day, makes the final adjustments to his Jeanneau Velasco 37F boat.

He’s the chairman of the Hong Kong Boating Industry Association and will be taking us on a voyage from the northwestern coast through to Victoria Harbour before casting anchor in the seaside town of Sai Kung. There’s no better guide to show us the sites that will set the course for Hong Kong’s ambitions to be Asia’s own yacht club. “I’ve been in dialogue with the government about growing the yacht economy for many years, and there’s recently been a big shift,” Chow says, as we set sail.



The Hong Kong Boating Industry Association’s chairman, Lawrence Chow at the helm 1 / 2 The Hong Kong Boating Industry Association’s chairman, Lawrence Chow at the helm 1 / 2

Lawrence Chow 2 / 2

In his September 2025 policy address, Hong Kong’s chief executive, John Lee, announced plans to develop the city into a luxury destination, including 600 new berths at the former Lamma Quarry, the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter and a waterfront project near Hung Hom station. He also pledged to ease visiting-yacht requirements, opening the way for cross-border travel with China, with the hopes of establishing a “Greater Bay” boating culture with the Wanshan and Chuanshan archipelagos.

A successful yacht industry, according to a recent Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong report, could pump HKD4.5bn (€494m) into the city’s economy annually, from yacht-related services to boat sales. This rising tide should also lift adjacent industries, such as hospitality, luxury retail and wellness. Buoyed by nine private marinas and yacht clubs, Hong Kong already boasts a large fleet of more than 12,300 pleasure boats, yet there are fewer than 5,000 private and public moorings. Many of the private marinas and yacht clubs were built in the 1980s and 1990s; now, decades later, the government is ready to take to the water once again.

Lush surrounds at the Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club

Our first stop is Ma Wan, a historic fishing village that has long caught Chow’s eye. Perched between Lantau Island and Tsing Yi village, the island houses a year-old arts and cultural complex, a heritage centre featuring archaeological finds and nature trails. “This is a photogenic island with plenty of things to see but there is currently no infrastructure to get people onto land,” says Chow, as our boat bobs close to shore. He’s referring to the lack of pontoons and trained staff that would allow boaters to encounter the island up-close. While there are currently no concrete plans to develop an anchorage here, Chow – an architect-turned-consultant on marina construction at Marine Asia – remains hopeful. To him, Ma Wan represents one of many untapped spots dotted around Hong Kong.

A glitzier experience awaits at the iconic Victoria Harbour. Flanked by skyscrapers and scenic promenades, the area’s magnetic energy explains the Hong Kong government’s decision to turn nearby Hung Hom station into a waterfront landmark, complete with a marina and entertainment complex. “In future, boaters can easily hop off, catch a concert, shop and dine, all within a few hours,” says Chow.

Views all around from the stern of the Jeanneau Velasco 37F

The landscape gets more rugged as we wind around Clear Water Bay towards Sai Kung. Dramatic cliffs, deep-sea caves and pristine beaches come into view, set against the mountains. For a split-second, it feels as if we are in the Scottish Highlands but with infinitely better weather. “When the tide is low, people will jump off their yachts to kayak or wade in the wild waters,” he says. “Yachting encompasses a whole range of water sports.” It’s clear that Hong Kong’s yachting industry deserves its place in the sun.