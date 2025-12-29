Three luxury yacht experiences bringing five-star travel to the sea

Luxury brands are taking to the water in 2026, bringing the amenities of a private yacht to commercial cruises. These will offer multistorey suites and fine dining, while ferrying holidaymakers from Saint Barthélemy, Singapore and beyond. Many are from top-tier hotel brands seeking to offer loyal guests a change of scenery while maintaining the five-star experience. Here are three of the most enticing new offerings.

This storied brand takes to the seas in March with the first in a planned fleet of yachts. The vessel has 95 suites, 11 restaurants and amenities that leave little to be desired. “Our guest-to-staff ratio is one to one,” says Ben Trodd, the chief executive of Four Seasons Yachts. “What makes the journey unique is the combination of exclusive access to hard-to-reach ports, world-class culinary programming and sophisticated onboard experiences.” The yacht also has its own floating marina with equipment for swimming, canoeing and paddleboarding.

‘Orient Express Corinthian’ by Orient Express Sailing Yachts, part of Accor

Georges Nagelmackers launched the Orient Express in the 1880s, after crossing the Atlantic on Cunard ocean liners and deciding to bring the same level of comfort to European sleeper trains. The French-built Orient Express Corinthian, which sets sail in June, features three masts across its 220-metre hull, making it the world’s largest sailing yacht. With art deco interiors by Maxime d’Angeac, it is a far cry from the impersonal luxury of many yachts. Its 54 rooms have hardwood walls and marble bathrooms, and there’s a speakeasy onboard. Shorter, sleeper-train-length stays are also available, including a four-night jaunt to the Venice Film Festival in July.

‘Luminara’ by Ritz-Carlton

Ritz-Carlton pioneered the concept of luxury cruises and has three yachts in service. The Luminara is larger than its boutique competition and its 226 suites feature terraces for unrivalled private space. The cruise ship will be venturing beyond better-known waters and ports; from May to September, it will traverse the icy waters off Alaska and Canada. Weeklong itineraries let travellers sip a cocktail on the upper deck while overlooking the Sawyer Glacier or whale-spotting on Icy Strait Point. Unlike a Mediterranean cruise, these trips will dock at harbours that have rarely seen a yacht.

