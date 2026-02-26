The Toyota Crown turns 70 and looks to a hydrogen future

No car serves all needs but one model comes pretty close. The Toyota Crown is beloved by police, taxi drivers, executives and government officials alike.

When the Toyota Crown debuted in the 1950s, it marked a breakthrough. The regal and reliable model was one of the first successful cars developed and manufactured entirely in Japan postwar – an accomplishment that put rivals on notice at a time when the easiest way for the nation’s automotive brands to get ahead was through partnerships with US or European manufacturers.

In the seven decades since, the Crown has earned a reputation as a versatile but also stylish model – it’s admired for the original’s rear-hinged back doors and curvaceous grille, as well as for its various incarnations as sporty two-door coupés or stately saloons. The different takes on the Crown have all had their own personality but the designers have always preserved a sense of continuity as technology and tastes have shifted. Over the years, the Crown has also been adapted for a variety of fuel types, from petrol and liquefied petroleum gas to petrol-electric hybrid.

For the Crown’s 70th anniversary in Japan, Toyota has broadened the utility of the flagship model even further. Besides the saloon, there are now three new versions: a station wagon, a mid-sized SUV and a sporty “crossover” saloon (pictured). For the first time, Toyota is also selling a version of the saloon that runs on hydrogen, emits no greenhouse gases and makes barely a whisper of noise. Tokyo’s metropolitan government has already started adding these to its taxi fleet as part of a plan to put 600 hydrogen-fuelled cabs on the city’s streets by 2030.

