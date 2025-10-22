Three independent publishers getting book design just right

1.

Charco Press

Edinburgh-based Charco Press has helped fresh voices in Latin American literature to reach English speakers since 2016. Co-founded by Samuel McDowell and Argentinian Carolina Orloff, the imprint has become known for its simple but evocative covers, which typically feature line drawings against vivid hues. Charco’s in-house designer, Pablo Font, continues the transatlantic relationship from his base in Argentina. “Designing our covers is a long process,” Orloff tells Monocle. “He’s an essential part of our team.”

charcopress.com

Charco Press’s figurative front covers

2.

Wetlands

Venice is the base of operations for Wetlands, a publisher known for its catalogue of non-ﬁction books, much of which is loosely themed around social justice and the environment. Its entire production process is based in the city, with the titles’ distinctive covers created by local designers and printed on sustainable paper made from algae. “Venice is often considered just a backdrop,” says Clara Zanardi, the editorial director and co-founder of the company. “We want to make it a place of production again.”

wetlandsbooks.com

Wetlands’ refined designs

3.

Poursuite Editions

“We are dedicated to publishing photography that is anchored by a sense of place,” says Benjamin Diguerher, the founder of Arles-based Poursuite Editions. Its location is apt; after all, the city is home to the Rencontres d’Arles festival and a prestigious school dedicated to the medium. From the edgy 1980s clientele of London’s Blitz Club to the French countryside, Poursuite’s photographers capture their subjects with subtlety, depth and charm.

poursuite-editions.org

Poursuite’s photo volumes

