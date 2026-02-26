From a snazzy cinema in Berlin to a company keeping physical media alive, here are three exceptional cinematic experiences from the Monocle team.

1.

Our favourite cinema

Zoo Palast

Berlin

Cynics might fret over the future of cinemas but Berlin’s Zoo Palast is proof of the enduring appeal of premium environments showing great films. Of its seven screens, the spacious Berlinale festival favourite, Saal 1, is our top pick; those in the know say that seat H22 is its sweet spot, positioned at just the right angle for the best view and clearest sound.

Zoo Palast in Berlin’s Charlottenburg (Image: Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Beloved for its heritage architecture, Zoo Palast has a long bar that serves proper cocktails, snacks and coffee. Our recommendation? Order the Hugo (sparkling wine, elderflower, mint) and a serving of freshly popped corn (salty, of course). Despite its sense of history, Zoo Palast is no relic.

The cinema combines the full 1950s movie-palace experience with cutting-edge projection and sound (Dolby Atmos has been installed for the main screen). It’s European cinema at its very best.

zoopalast.premiumkino.de

2.

Film to watch

‘The Secret Agent’

Brazil

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t dish out a prize for the year’s coolest film but, but if it did, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s political crime thriller The Secret Agent would be a deserving winner. It follows a university professor (Wagner Moura) during Brazil’s years under dictatorship as he travels from São Paulo to the seaside city of Recife during Carnival, hoping to reunite with his son.

(Image: Courtesy of The Secret Agent)

The film’s healthy dose of satire keeps it from being too po-faced and, despite its historical setting, it was shaped by more recent events. “I was writing about the 1970s but living in the madness of the Bolsonaro years,” says Mendonça Filho. “A lot of the energy in the film came from that crazy, dreadful moment in contemporary Brazilian history.”

Last year, I’m Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, won Brazil its first Academy Award for best international feature and The Secret Agent scooped the most prizes at Cannes, including for best actor and best director.

Whether Mendonça Filho’s picture wins big at the Oscars or not, it’s the latest sign that there’s a growing appetite for Brazilian cinematic flair across the globe.



‘The Secret Agent’ is in cinemas now. Listen to the full interview with Kleber Mendonça Filho and Wagner Moura on Monocle Radio.

3.

The movie curator

Criterion Collection

New York

Streaming services haven’t killed off physical media completely and for that we can partly thank the Criterion Collection. Since 1984, the New York-based company has been dedicated to preserving some of the most important films – from classics to new releases – in physical formats. Some of this year’s Oscar nominees are already scheduled to get the Criterion treatment, including Sentimental Value and The Secret Agent.

Criterion has released films on formats from laser disc to DVD and Blu-ray (the organisation also has its own streaming channel). If a picture is selected to enter the collection, it’s an affirmation of its historical and cultural significance. The label has maintained its own relevance with its savvy social media presence – the popular Criterion Closet series features filmmakers and actors picking their favourite titles off the well-stocked shelves in the company’s New York headquarters. For film lovers, these video shorts are guaranteed to be inspiring (if a little envy-inducing too).

criterion.com