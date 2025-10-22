Paris radio darling La Patate Douce turns up the volume with a new café in Le Marais

If you have eaten in a decent Paris restaurant lately, you might well be familiar with La Patate Douce radio station – perhaps its lively, on-the-hour jingle or its upbeat playlist that keeps your toes tapping, whether you’re a pot-washer, a chef or a diner. “I once recognised our playlist in a restaurant by the beach in Biarritz,” says Jules Effantin, the station’s founder. “That made me smile.”

Jules Effantin, founder and DJ Tapas at La Patate Douce

To mark the fifth anniversary of La Patate Douce (which means “The Sweet Potato”), Effantin, a former DJ, has combined his penchant for music with his other love, hospitality. He has created a physical space for fans of the station: a café and listening bar in Le Marais. Furnished with his own objets d’art sourced from flea markets, the 1970s-style interior invites the station’s 200,000 monthly listeners – and those yet to discover its eclectic mélange of disco-funk, jazz, Afro-soul and house music – to gather in the company of its creators.

A listening bar by night The bar keeps things lively well into the evening

If Effantin’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the brother of Victoria Effantin, one of the co-founders of Parisian boulangerie Mamiche. By day, customers can enjoy the music with one of her pastries in hand. “This is the only other coffee shop in the capital where you’ll find Mamiche’s treats,” says Effantin. By night, there are musical soirées, DJ sets and concerts.

The radio station and café’s enthusiasm for the humble patate of their name makes itself known on the menu, which tries not to take itself too seriously. Wash down the ceviche with the cocktail à la Patate Douce: tequila, lime juice and, you guessed it, a little sweet-potato juice.

lapatatedouceradio.com