 Skip to main content
Currently being edited in London

Daily inbox intelligence from Monocle

Paris radio darling La Patate Douce turns up the volume with a new café in Le Marais

To celebrate five years on air, Paris radio station La Patate Douce has launched a café and listening bar in Le Marais blending music, Mamiche pastries and a dash of sweet-potato.

Writer
Photographer

If you have eaten in a decent Paris restaurant lately, you might well be familiar with La Patate Douce radio station – perhaps its lively, on-the-hour jingle or its upbeat playlist that keeps your toes tapping, whether you’re a pot-washer, a chef or a diner. “I once recognised our playlist in a restaurant by the beach in Biarritz,” says Jules Effantin, the station’s founder. “That made me smile.”

Jules Effantin, founder La Patate Douce radio station
Jules Effantin, founder and DJ
Tapas at La Patate Douce

To mark the fifth anniversary of La Patate Douce (which means “The Sweet Potato”), Effantin, a former DJ, has combined his penchant for music with his other love, hospitality. He has created a physical space for fans of the station: a café and listening bar in Le Marais. Furnished with his own objets d’art sourced from flea markets, the 1970s-style interior invites the station’s 200,000 monthly listeners – and those yet to discover its eclectic mélange of disco-funk, jazz, Afro-soul and house music – to gather in the company of its creators.

Listening party at La Patate Douce, Paris
A listening bar by night
bartender pours drinks at La Patate Douce, Paris
The bar keeps things lively well into the evening

If Effantin’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the brother of Victoria Effantin, one of the co-founders of Parisian boulangerie Mamiche. By day, customers can enjoy the music with one of her pastries in hand. “This is the only other coffee shop in the capital where you’ll find Mamiche’s treats,” says Effantin. By night, there are musical soirées, DJ sets and concerts.

The radio station and café’s enthusiasm for the humble patate of their name makes itself known on the menu, which tries not to take itself too seriously. Wash down the ceviche with the cocktail à la Patate Douce: tequila, lime juice and, you guessed it, a little sweet-potato juice.
lapatatedouceradio.com

A group of customers stand outside La Patate Douce listening space in Paris
Up in smoke
La Patate Douce radio station live on air
La Patate Douce live on air
The terrace of La Patate Douce in Paris
Out on the café’s terrace

Monocle Cart

You currently have no items in your cart.
  • Subtotal:
  • Shipping:
  • Total:
Checkout

Shipping will be calculated at checkout.

For orders shipping to the United States, please refer to our FAQs for information on import duties and regulations

All orders placed outside of the EU that exceed €1,000 in value require customs documentation. Please allow up to two additional business days for these orders to be dispatched.

Not ready to checkout? Continue Shopping