How Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli’s research-driven architecture is transforming public buildings in the Alps

In the offices of Treviso-based architecture practice Carlana Mezzalira Pentimalli (CMP), the team is hard at work on concepts for projects spanning commercial properties to public space. “We tend to go cross-eyed squinting at all of our models, whether for an architectural competition or a direct commission,” says the firm’s co-founder Michel Carlana, gesturing towards a cluster of maquettes. “And we get equally cross-eyed when we’re working on editorial projects,” he adds, opening up a copy of CMP’s latest title, Luoghi Comuni – an experimental photography book that the practice made with contemporary artist Armin Linke.

CMP (from left): Michel Carlana, Curzio Pentimalli, Luca Mezzalira

It’s no surprise that Carlana is quick to mention competitions. Through them, the firm has won significant commissions in the Alpine regions of Switzerland and Italy. Indeed, it was an entry for the French-run, pancontinental Europan competition that first brought Carlana, Luca Mezzalira and Curzio Pentimalli together as an architectural partnership in 2010. The same year, the young trio won a contest to design a new library for the city of Brixen-Bressanone in South Tyrol. Conceived as an “urban living room” near the city’s Duomo, it prioritises fostering human connection over the storage of books, with plenty of spaces to gather. “The Brixen Public Library showed us how a project is a whole economy beyond the building,” says Carlana.

The firm’s regional expertise has also helped CMP to carve out a niche in a pocket of the Alps. “Competitions in Switzerland and Alto Adige are distinct from those run anywhere else,” says Carlana. “They ensure high quality and clear contractual commitments.” In other parts of Italy, he explains, bureaucracy and politics often compromise the process. Many studios deem competitions to be too speculative and therefore financially risky to enter. Carlana, however, believes that the investment of time and effort is worthwhile, especially since they provide important opportunities for research and spur experimentation.

CMP library Model library (Brixen)

The pursuit of knowledge is something of a core tenet of the practice. All three partners hold teaching posts at regional universities (including the Università Iuav di Venezia) and a dedication to in-depth architectural research is apparent in CMP’s numerous editorial projects. “Publishing is a vital part of our practice,” says Carlana, tapping on Luoghi Comuni’s electric-blue cover. “It allows us to explore architectural ideas outside the constraints of commissioned projects.” The practice has also published books on Swiss engineer Jürg Conzett and Italian architect Quirino de Giorgio.

Luoghi Comuni is neither a monograph nor a work of simple documentation. Rather, it is a reflection on the firm’s design philosophy through the lens of two major public projects: the Brixen Public Library and the Wunderkammer Brixen Music School. “We believe that architecture should have a balance between monumentality and domesticity,” says Carlana. “Buildings should be recognisable and significant while also feeling familiar and welcoming. Architecture needs to be generous.”

