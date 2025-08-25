How to brand an airline

To mark the release of Monocle’s transport-themed September issue, we catch up with seasoned branding experts Winkreative for tips on shaping a high-flying brand.

Branding an airline is one of the most challenging but also satisfying endeavours for creatives. Design decisions need to be made to ensure the brand can live across a complex system of timings, movement, space and weight. You must consider the choreography between passengers, ground staff and cabin crew, while conveying a distinctive, stand-out visual brand. Here are seven considerations to help designers and airlines alike hit such a lofty mark.

1.

Build a world

Livery design is important but it’s not your whole brand. There are worlds of colours, hues, typefaces, patterns and textures. Design a system that can flex, a diverse system that fits from lounge to cabin and from uniform to communication.

2.

Show some tail

Every aircraft has one (at least for now) and it’s the prime place for your brand design. Ensure that your symbol, colour and scale of design stands out in the pageantry of the airfield.

3.

Your routes reflect you

Consider not just your origin but where you fly to. Allow the destination to arrive in the experience, whether that’s reflected in the cabin crew’s accessories, the menu’s signature drink or the soundtrack that sets the tone for discovering new places. Change things up and don’t be afraid to embrace novelty.

4.

Sense of touch

Use print where possible to break up the monotony of screen information: think a creamy paper for an in-flight menu; a crisp, folded route map or a flickable guide to the top spots in your destination. Such pieces underline the service offering, get passed around, stimulate conversation and are taken home as keepsakes.

5.

Keep it tight

Aircraft cabins are small and constricted. Optimise the choice and design of amenities and don’t go overboard with packaging. Excess waste ends up in the aisle and makes the environment feel messy and chaotic. Nobody wants that.

6.

Own your ambience

What kind of mood do you want to create throughout the experience and how is this conveyed and modulated across the lounge, cabin and in your imagery? Forgiving lighting, music, scent and temperature control are all aspects of your brand that can have a profound effect on people’s comfort.

7.

People matter

Your crew are your most valuable touchpoint, so empower them to live the brand. Train their voice, coach their conduct and give them the right tools to do their job with confidence and flair. Don’t be afraid of rules and regulations. It’s an airline, after all.

About the writer: Ariel Childs is CEO and executive creative director at Winkreative. The branding agency that has worked on numerous projects in the aviation industry, including the rebranding of Swiss International Air Lines and Air Canada. To read more about the ups and downs of the aviation industry, pick up a copy of Monocle’s mobility-themed September issue.