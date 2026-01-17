Pull up a chair: 10 takeaways from furniture fair Maison&Objet

Maison&Object is under way and Paris is the ideal setting for a design showcase. Can’t make it to the fair? Fear not, here’s 10 insights from Monocle’s design editor, Nic Monisse.

There’s a festival-like atmosphere at Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte, where the furniture and homewares trade fair Maison&Objet is in full swing until Monday. Some 60,000 visitors and 2,300 brands are packing the halls in Paris. That’s a lot to take in, so here are some key observations from Monocle’s team on the ground.

Something for everyone: Maison&Objet (Images: Anne-Emmanuelle Thion/Courtesy of Maison&Objet)

1.

Arrival experiences matter. Adding to the drama at Parc des Expositions are a host of scalpers selling half-price tickets to the fair (down from €80). Their shouts, combined with the chatter of attendees, added to the sense of anticipation.

2.

“Our challenge, like that of the sector as a whole, is to defend demanding, high-quality design in the face of fast furniture,” says Tolix co-owner Antoine Bejui. The French heritage furniture brand, which Bejui revived in 2022 with Emmanuel Diemoz, is presenting a tight curation of its best works at the fair – a benchmark for other brands more broadly. “The focus is no longer on multiplying new releases but on strengthening strong, coherent identities capable of standing the test of time and remaining relevant to contemporary uses.”

3.

Paris-Nord Villepinte can feel a little like an airport at times. Interior designers, architects and developers can often be seen lugging carry-on sized suitcases packed with samples for furnishing any kind of space. There is, as a result, a sense of constant motion.

4.

There are plenty of art deco references from brands – and across Paris – as the design and artistic style continues to be celebrated after reaching its centenary in 2025. At the exhibition dedicated to the movement at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, a note that one of its proponents, Eileen Gray, composed spaces rather than designing them feels like good advice for anyone seeking to curate a particular atmosphere in their own home.

5.

There’s an ongoing blurring between art and design, as exemplified by Giopato & Coombes, an Italian brand known for its sculptural lighting. It blends traditional Venetian craftsmanship with modern technology and art research. “We see the continued development of the art segment as a key area of cultural exploration and growth,” says Cristiana Giopato, who established the brand with Christopher Coombes. “Here, design can operate beyond function and production, engaging more deeply with research, expression and narrative.”

6.

French silverware specialist Christofle is presenting a new collection, Malmaison Riviera, that is defined by soft, sun-washed yellow hues. It successfully translates a feeling – the summer spirit of the sunny Mediterranean – through colour rather than imagery, no easy feat.

7.

Indoor-outdoor boundaries will continue to blur in coming years – at least according to Ethimo CEO Gian Paolo Migliaccio. “The continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces is now an integral part of contemporary living,” he says, referencing the Italian brand’s new collection, defined by robust materials. “In 2026, the priority is to strengthen this dialogue through collections that place the relationship with nature at their core, balancing aesthetics and function, and embracing a design approach that goes beyond trends.”

8.

Big names can play a significant part in unearthing unheralded talent. Case in point is legendary French designer Pierre Yovanovitch, who has played an active role in the revival of Ecart, a French furniture house known for reissuing works from the early 20th century. The brand, which had been dormant until its relaunch this week under Yovanovitch’s guidance, has reissued 10 pieces by Paul László that were originally produced for interior projects.

9.

Give the people what they want. That’s the message from the president of French furniture firm Fermob. “A priority for us is simply to make products that people keep and use for a long time,” says Bernard Reybier. “That means designing pieces that are solid, easy to repair and well thought out from the start.”

10.

“Engage your core.” It’s not a command that you expect to hear at a trade fair. But, at the stand of Cesena-based Technogym, trainers have been hired to instruct curious passersby to test out its new equipment, including a Pilates machine – a reminder to bring your grippy socks to Maison&Objet’s September 2026 edition.

Nic Monisse is Monocle’s design editor. For more of his insights, click here.