Danish textile brand Tekla’s first venture beyond its homeland is a handsome template for international expansion. In Marylebone High Street (close to Monocle’s Midori House), the new shop invites customers to explore tactile cushions, crisp organic-cotton bed sheets and terry-towel bathrobes. “On the pragmatic side, London is an important market for us and has been for many years,” says co-founder Kristoffer Juhl. “Then there’s the more inspiring side, which is the cultural importance of the city.”

Bedroom display at the London shop (Images: Ludovic Balay)

Time for bed Terry-towel bathrobes and bathroom items

For the shop’s interiors, Tekla tapped the Copenhagen-based architecture firm Mentze Ottenstein to combine Danish aesthetics with British craft. The result is a wood-panelled space with herringbone oak parquet and pared-back storage systems inspired by Victorian cabinetry. “We sought inspiration in historic homes, in particular Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge,” says Alexander Vedel Ottenstein, co-founder of Mentze Ottenstein. The shop also needed to provide a clean slate to stage future releases. “Our main assignment was to make the products come to life,” he says. “So we kept it simple.”

