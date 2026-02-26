Japanese designer Shinsuke Kojima and his label Kaptain Sunshine had a big 2025. Kojima opened his first flagship in Aoyama, Tokyo, and followed it up with a shop in Seoul, his first in the South Korean capital. South Korean fans are big supporters of the brand, coming to Aoyama to get their hands on made-in-Japan suits and separates. The brand’s easy silhouettes, quality fabrics and ageless, genderless style make Kaptain Sunshine a breeze to wear.

Kojima has been showing overseas too, putting Kaptain Sunshine, which launched in 2013, on the radar of more international buyers. Kojima is not in the business of radical shifts between seasons. “We are not seeking dramatic changes; our goal remains to pursue uncompromising creativity,” he says of the new season’s line-up. “For spring-summer, natural fibres such as cotton, linen, silk and wool take centre stage. These are blended with select synthetics to create materials and silhouettes that feel comfortable in Japan’s humid summer climate.”

The Kaptain Sunshine look is put-together but effortless and it can go in the washing machine too. This season’s relaxed Riviera pants – made with Egyptian cotton, woven at ultra-high density and washed for a vintage look – paired with an indigo-dyed work shirt, would see us through spring and summer. Also look out for exclusive pieces that will be sold only in Aoyama and Seoul as a reward for customers who visit in person.

kaptainsunshine.com