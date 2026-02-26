How Macon & Lesquoy playfully deliver the art of the perfect brooch

The addition of a badge or brooch can underpin a good look, giving it a unique character – as the work of accessories atelier Macon & Lesquoy shows.

The glittering badges and brooches handmade by Macon & Lesquoy offer subtle lessons in how to add character and charm to an outfit. “You can begin your day with something comfortable and easily recognisable,” says Marie Macon who co-founded the brand with Anne-Laure Lesquoy 15 years ago.

Monocle meets Macon at the business’ Paris shop off the Canal Saint-Martin. She runs her hands over brooches that include a mix of subjects from a film camera, a lobster and a pair of Bic pens. “But you can also lean into something more provocative, which will become part of your armour for the day ahead.” We have all had a day when an artfully rendered emblem of a jellyfish might have heightened our mood or accentuated an outfit.

Designing more than 2,000 badges to date, Macon says her aim is to allow people to inject a note of whimsy into their day. The Paris-based company has collaborated with a variety of institutions, including collaborations with Musée d’Orsay, Notre-Dame de Paris and ourselves here at Monocle. “We love bringing a specific universe to life,” says Macon. “It’s a way of melding my sensibilities with Anne-Laure’s and allowing others to integrate them into their own lives.”

If you find yourself in Paris’s 10th arrondissement, you might just spot Macon in her royal-blue painter’s jacket, emblazoned with a mosaic of her favourite brooches.

