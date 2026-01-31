Seven fantastic ways to spend your money this weekend

The new screening rooms, swimming pools and shopping locations that Monocle's fashion, culture and design editors have bookmarked for the week ahead

1.

Stack up some sustainably made stools

Copenhagen heritage furniture house Fritz Hansen and menswear label Another Aspect have joined forces for a collaboration that puts surplus materials to good use. Rather than letting them go to waste, the two practices have created a small collection of stools and accessories. “The collaboration grew from a shared respect for materials, craftsmanship and longevity,” says Another Aspect co-founder and brand director Daniel Brøndt. “Instead of starting with new designs, we let what already existed guide the process, allowing the materials to shape the final pieces.”

(Image: Finn Christian Peper)

The collections include a series of Fritz Hansen’s Dot stools, designed in 1954 by Danish master Arne Jacobsen, upholstered using tweed production remnants from Another Aspect. Rich burgundy fabric is paired with a contrasting Japanese textile beneath the seat, made possible by the stool’s compact, dual-surface design, that lends itself neatly to repurposing small offcuts without compromising quality or expression.

fritzhansen.com; anotheraspect.org

2.

Read a gripping K-drama

‘Holy Boy’ by Lee Heejoo, translated by Joheun Lee

Four women kidnap a K-pop idol. But don’t worry, there’s no peppy cheer in Holy Boy: it’s visceral and disturbing. A delicious (and slightly unhinged) combination of horror, gothic literature and dark comedy makes this novel an offbeat conversation starter.

‘Holy Boy’ will be published on 5 February

3.

Visit some new openings and bolster your wardrobe with a new collections

Suit up at P Johnson’s new London showroom

Australian label P Johnson has opened a new showroom in London’s Mayfair, neatly slotted between Savile Row, New Bond Street and Burlington Arcade The brand brings a dose of Australian ease to the city’s sharp tailoring scene, with its mix of smart-but-relaxed suiting and thoughtful ready-to-wear pieces.

(Image: Courtesy of P Johnson)

Take few laps of Helsinki’s redecorated Yrjönkatu swimming hall

Located in central Helsinki, Yrjönkatu swimming hall reopens today following a careful renovation that preserves its original character. Established in 1928, this Art Deco Hall features a handsome lap pool, wood-fired and steam saunas, private relaxation booths and a café with a balcony overlooking the water. Visitors may swim either nude or in costume, continuing a long-standing tradition. Little has changed by design: original tiles and its renowned Nordic Classicism intact. Yrjönkatu offers a rare chance to slow down and enjoy one of Helsinki’s most civilised pleasures — best followed by a coffee and a long linger. Just don’t linger naked.

(Images: Katri Lehtola)

Stride out in new threads from Beams x New Balance

US sports manufacturer New Balance, which turns 120 this year, has deep roots in Japan. The label appeared in the Japanese market in the mid-1980s, scoring a hit with the 1300 trainer, which is still a staple in many Tokyo smart-casual wardrobes. The love affair has continued since in many collaborations with Japanese labels.

(Images: Courtesy of Beams X New Balance)

Its latest partner is fashion and lifestyle behemoth Beams, which in turn has its own ties to US culture – its original Tokyo shop was called American Life Shop Beams and styled like a UCLA dorm room. The two companies have teamed up for a special Made in USA apparel collection. Focusing on two classic models – the 990 and 1300 – this collection is inspired by the original blues and greys of those heritage trainers to create a line-up of sweatshirts, zip-up hoodies, T-shirts and joggers made with heavyweight cotton fabrics.

The sweatshirts come in a garment-washed French terry and all silhouettes have been given a Beams tweak with looser fits than New Balance’s regular sports line. We have our eye on the colour-block hoodies, modelled by owner and president Yo Shitara (pictured above) in the collection’s campaign.

beams.co.jp

Hungry for more fashion? Here are the five new retail launches and collaborations to know for 2026

4.

Enjoy a film at Le Grand Rex’s screening room

At a loose end in Paris this weekend? Le Grand Rex’s La Salle Infinite screening room is an art deco overhaul of the establishment’s original 1930s cinema hall. The redesign, envisioned by French studio ABP Architectes, includes rows of deep, comfortable seats inside a tunnel of golden, curvaceous strip lighting.

(Image: Courtesy of Le Grand Rex)

When it comes to heritage behind the silver screen, Le Grand Rex has little competition in Paris, so be sure to visit the box office, where the chance to enjoy the cinema’s grand interior is worth the price of admission.

legrandrex.com

5.

Pick up a copy of Monocle’s new February Issue

Looking to make a fresh start in 2026? Our February issue is packed with fixes, ideas and plans for the year ahead. Follow the lead of the creatives and entrepreneurs moving to Japan’s waterfront enclaves or dive into the Cape Town pools bringing the city’s residents together. Stop by Los Angeles’s traffic-free oasis, peek inside the company pioneering studio spaces for digital creators and meet the fashion masters who have pivoted careers. Plus: we speak to Spain’s migration minister as the country bucks European trends. It’s time to make your move.

Find the February issue on newsstands or online here.

6.

Shop for heirloom-worthy kitchen pieces in Zürich

Japanese concept shop Haraiso has returned to Zürich, this time settling into a new spot in the heart of Wiedikon, just a few steps from sister establishment Ooki izakaya. The name comes from a Japanese twist on the Portuguese paraíso, meaning “paradise”, and the retailer makes a convincing case for the title.

Haraiso retains the charm that made its former Seefeld location a favourite among design aficionados. Shelves are lined with ceramics by Teruhiro Yanagihara, bamboo matcha whisks by Chasen and heirloom-worthy kitchen pieces. A newly imagined lower level extends the concept beyond retail. A dedicated workshop space hosts an ever-rotating programme of Japanese knife-sharpening classes, as well as kintsugi, the art of repairing ceramics with lacquer and gold, and sashiko, a traditional mending stitching technique.

haraiso.ch

(Images: Courtesy of Haraiso)

7.

Observe some contemporary art in Bangkok

Right now, Bangkok feels as though it’s at the centre of the Asian art world and the buzz around the Thai capital is reaching fever pitch. Dib Bangkok, an almost mythical contemporary-art museum that has been talked about for 30 years, is finally open in a former steel warehouse near the port area of the city.

(Image: Duangsuda Kittivattananon)

The opening of Dib Bangkok last month was easily the most anticipated art institution to open in Asia since M+ in Hong Kong at the start of the decade and the timing could not be better. Several major privately funded museums have opened in Thailand in the past two years, with more to follow in 2026, but Dib Bangkok’s collection and global ambitions make it the pick of the bunch. “Bangkok has never had this kind of institution that collects, conserves, restores, educates and tells the stories of contemporary art,” says the museum’s chairman, Purat “Chang” Osathanugrah, while chatting to Monocle during an exclusive tour.

Want to take a look around the museum that Asia’s cultural glitterati can’t stop talking about? Join our tour here.