Gear up for the season: Spring styles to pick up this weekend 

A round-up of the best fashion pieces that will see you through the season, come rain or shine, city or countryside.

Layer with intention in quality essentials

There’s finally a reason to put down your parka and park your down jacket. The new season calls for layering, something Swedish brand A Day’s March has a knack for. The latest collection features smart overshirts, suede jackets, relaxed cotton shirting and seersucker weaves with mother-of-pearl buttons.

Founded in 2014 by Marcus Gårdö, Pelle Lundquist and Stefan Pagréus, the brand makes about 70 per cent of its clothes in Portugal using local fabrics and materials sourced from small, family-owned textile factories.

adaysmarch.com







(Image: Courtesy of A Day's March) 1 / 4 (Image: Courtesy of A Day's March) 1 / 4

(Image: Courtesy of A Day's March) 2 / 4

(Image: Courtesy of A Day's March) 3 / 4

(Image: Courtesy of A Day's March) 4 / 4

Take a giant leap in the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe

Nike’s running shoes have evolved substantially since 1972, when the brand debuted the waffle-soled Moon Shoe. Now the Moon Shoe has been redesigned as part of Nike’s ongoing collaboration with Paris-based designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Complete with a ruched, elasticated heel, the footwear is ideal for city strolls and as a travelling partner – happy to be thrown in a tote bag or suitcase.

nike.com; jacquemus.com

(Images: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Sample these simple staples

Portuguese retailer Isto focuses on everyday attire done well. Working with a network of select trusted factories, Isto focuses on perennial wardrobe staples rather than seasonal collections, and puts transparency at the core of its operation.

Stocking everything from casual blazers and chinos to a wide range of T-shirts made from locally sourced organic, natural and recycled materials, the brand has become a pioneer in sustainable shopping in Portugal. “The colours, the heat, the southern soul – we try to keep these consistent in everything we do,” says co-founder Pedro Palha.

isto.pt







(Image: Courtesy of Isto) 1 / 4 (Image: Courtesy of Isto) 1 / 4

(Image: Courtesy of Isto) 2 / 4

(Image: Courtesy of Isto) 3 / 4

(Image: Courtesy of Isto) 4 / 4

Kangaroo-leather boots that are bound to please

The story goes that in 1932, a 24-year-old Australian, Reginald Murray “RM” Williams, learned the craft of leather-working from a stockman named “Dollar Mick” Smith. Soon after, Williams established a business selling handmade saddlery and accessories to Australian cattle stations. But it was Williams’s stockman riding boots that became his namesake brand’s star product.

To properly dip your toe in the antipodean bootmaker’s world, opt for the kangaroo-leather collection. While the material’s use is waning abroad, ethically sourced kangaroo leather is becoming a badge of honour for luxury Australian brands looking to reassert their homegrown credentials. Where other boot brands have moved all production from the country, RM Williams owner Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest is ensuring that made-in-Australia wares are a priority.

rmwilliams.com





(Image: Terence Chin) 1 / 3 (Image: Terence Chin) 1 / 3

(Image: Terence Chin) 2 / 3

(Image: Terence Chin) 3 / 3

A daily companion from Montblanc

A fine, khaki grain leather companion for day-to-day excursions with external pockets to keep essentials within reach. Its two top handles and detachable straps can transform the bag from briefcase to backpack to suit your needs.

montblanc.com

(Image: Tony Hay)

Kicks for casual hikes and city strides

Swiss running brand On’s latest design is built for a gentler pace but hardened for tougher terrain, steeper inclines and unpredictable weather. These Cloud 6 Geo Waterproof trainers are ideal for rainy Shibuya crossings or cross-country walks – featuring a mudguard made with ballistic nylon, cushioned soles and superior traction. Whether you’re pounding cobbles in Zürich or veering off piste, these will help you stay on track.

on.com

(Image: Courtesy of On)

Collaboration sunnies that are easy on the eye

Of all the recent eyewear collaborations being released in the lead up to the northern hemisphere’s sunnier seasons, could this be the slickest? A meeting of minds between Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong, the A Society x Maison Kitsuné range of sunglasses comes in three models: Hikari, Camille and Ming.



Every piece is manufactured in Japan and the selection is bound to please. Whether it’s Hikari’s classically refined metal frame, Camille’s sharp acetate silhouette or Ming’s softly contoured shape, there’s a frame for every face. Each pair is housed in a sleeved box individually marked with a “chop” stamp – China’s symbolic seal.

maisonkitsune.com





(Image: Courtesy of A Society) 1 / 3 (Image: Courtesy of A Society) 1 / 3

(Image: Courtesy of A Society) 2 / 3

(Image: Courtesy of A Society) 3 / 3

Need more retail therapy?

• The 12 independent fashion brands to covet during Art Basel Hong Kong

• Light and shade: Sharp menswear styles to carry you into spring

• Monocle’s fashion 25: The best labels and in-store experiences across the globe this spring