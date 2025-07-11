Five business leaders share their sartorial secrets to staying cool-headed in extreme heat

What do Asia’s sharpest minds wear in a heatwave? We take a peek inside the wardrobes of business leaders balancing style, status and sweat.

With summer in full swing in Asia, we asked five business leaders from across the region to open their closets and walk us through the choices that carry them from morning meetings to evening engagements. Here they share their go-to brands, daily uniforms and outfits that they reach for when the stakes – and temperatures – are high. From Tokyo and Hong Kong to Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta, dressing the part is about more than just appearances: the right fit, pleat or hem can convey subtle messages about the wearer’s style, spirit and respect for the occasion.

Illustration: Studio Pong

1.

Carlos Granon, founder of accessory brand Topologie

Home city: Bangkok, Thailand

Describe your everyday outfit.

My vibe is “Tokyo utility meets mountain grit”. I usually wear Graphpaper’s oversized shirts, FreshService’s modular cargo pants and a Universal Works baker jacket for that high-altitude retro edge. I always reach for Unfeigned’s breathable travel jacket, white Norda trainers and I, of course, accessorise with a Topologie climbing-rope strap.

Best shops?

In Japan, I hunt for gems in Harajuku’s boutiques and Kyoto’s Sanjo concept shops – my secret weapon for rare finds. Graphpaper’s flagship locations can never be missed, wherever they are. In London, I go to Universal Works’ Soho shop and End Clothing. I also explore Brick Lane near Spitalfields Market for secondhand wares.

Your favourite brands and new ones to watch?

I like And Wander’s techy-trail vibe and FreshService’s utilitarian edge. Universal Works and Unfeigned keep their looks timeless. Service Works has perfected relaxed trousers and New Amsterdam’s oversized T-shirts are my latest go-to.

And when things heat up?

Ditch heavy shoes for Keen cord trainers. Topologie’s cross-body bags keep your gear sweat-free, while New Amsterdam’s sleek caps offer sun protection with a side of style.

2.

Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala, creative director of property developer Ayala Land Hospitality

Home city: Metro Manila, Philippines

Do you have a daily uniform?

My everyday look is a mix of structured and expressive pieces that reflect my personality. Tailored suit trousers paired with a patterned or architectural blouse, often from Filipino designers such as Carl Jan Cruz. Wearing homegrown pieces always sparks conversation in meetings with business partners; it’s a subtle way to champion local creativity and get a fun discussion going. My go-to item is a sturdy tote that’s big enough to carry my whole life.

Where do you shop?

I believe in investing in fewer, better pieces that can be worn in multiple ways. I usually shop when I travel. It’s how I discover new designers and tailors, and build a wardrobe with stories behind it.

Some brands that you like?

Carl Jan Cruz, Nili Lotan and Loulou de Saison. I wear Etro suits for all of my important meetings and events. When I need to get my hands dirty during site inspections, I opt for Wrangler or Ariat boots.

Check-in or carry-on only?

Always a carry-on. I pack a navy-blue suit that works across occasions, which I can dress up with a fun blouse or dress down with a T-shirt and a cap (this is particularly useful when I haven’t done my hair on the return journey).

3.

Betty Ng, founder of architecture-and-design firm Collective

Home city: Hong Kong, China

Describe your everyday workwear.

I appreciate clothes that emphasise form, structure and material. I’m a fan of accessories – mainly earrings – and in the winter, a scarf. I love the label Sunnei and jewellery from Monies. My friend David Andersson makes the most beautiful chunky bracelets and Lama Hourani’s collection inspired by sculptor Eduardo Chillida is stunning. I tend to go for statement earrings – they add a fun accent to a wardrobe full of black and solid colours.

Where do you shop?

I’m 174cm tall and in Hong Kong it can be hard to find clothing and shoes that fit me

well. I shop when I travel, particularly in Europe and, surprisingly, in Japan.

What brands do you like? Any recent discoveries?

I’ve started buying from Sacai and Prada’s nylon series. I enjoy their play on materiality and form, and I like pieces with a clear silhouette. I’ve been wearing Comme des Garçons for years and still love it. The brand also introduced me to Noir Kei Ninomiya. Uniqlo is a go-to for simple items. Dries Van Noten has also always been a hero of mine; I tend to look for special pieces that highlight his incredible textiles.

Any tips for staying (and looking) cool during a hot and wet summer?

I am a big fan of skirts and dresses – they’re a lifesaver during Hong Kong’s hot, humid summers.

4.

Hiroyuki Isobe, managing director of interior-design firm Wonderwall

Home city: Tokyo, Japan

Describe your daily workwear.

A navy, grey, black, beige or olive colour palette, with either black or white leather shoes and striped socks. In formal settings, I’ll wear a three-piece suit, either in grey or navy, with a black tie. On more casual days, a work jacket with chinos or denim. I don’t wear accessories during business hours besides a watch and my wedding ring.

What brands do you like?

Engineered garments, DC White, Markaware, Uniqlo, Church’s, JM Weston, Chausser. Unionwear by Traditional Weatherwear is a new addition – I like the wide chinos.

Where do you like to shop?

I usually buy directly from the brand’s shop, with the exception being Freeport – a boutique in Ueno, Tokyo. It sells a full range of pieces by DC White and the owner is very enthusiastic about the labels that his shop carries.

Who makes the best white T-shirt?

It’s between Uniqlo’s cotton Airism and 45RPM’s shirts.

5.

Arini Saraswati Subianto, president director of holding company Persada Capital Investama

Home city: Jakarta, Indonesia

Describe your overall look.

Clean, monochromatic and mostly solid textiles. Non-fussy and non-restrictive. My go-to colours are white (I collect white tops), off-white, cream, navy, black and camel. I’m more of a trouser person but lately I’ve acquired quite a skirt collection, which includes some custom-made, pleated, midi-length batik pieces. I am petite so I avoid dresses – most need alterations due to my height.

Favourite brands?

United Arrows and Tomorrowland for jackets and trousers; Vince for tops; James Perse for T-shirts; and Loro Piana for sweaters. Theory covers a lot too. For dressier pieces I go for Dior and Michael Kors for A-line dresses. I also discovered a few Carolina Herrera pieces that fit me perfectly without alterations.

Any jewellery or other accessories?

I wear layered necklaces on a daily basis and I’m not afraid to mix silver and gold. I’ve recently been playing around with different gold-plated earrings that I’ve picked up from brands including J Crew, United Arrows and Alexis Bittar. There are times when I might add a vintage brooch but I usually just grab whatever is on the tray in my bathroom.

How do you dress for the heat?

It’s summer all year round in Jakarta but our offices are air-conditioned, so I usually layer my clothes and combine a sleeveless top with a structured jacket. I prefer cotton or silk button-down shirts when it gets particularly hot, styled with wide trousers and flats. For me, T-shirts are for life outside of work and I don’t wear open-toe shoes to work either.