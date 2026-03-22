Ten reasons why a Bangkok base is hard to resist

Are you someone who spends a lot of time doing the north-south Asia circuit (mostly for work, occasionally for pleasure), has never lived in the region but always finds themselves playing the “but if I was going to live here, where?” game in the back of the car with colleagues? Over the past year I’ve done a round with my agency colleague Mikey, several sets with my magazine colleague Linard and a fresh back-and-forth with another agency colleague Martin. To keep the game efficient there are only three choices in my version – Tokes, Honky and Bangers. Yes Seoul is great and supposedly there was a BTS concert last night but in the words of one of that nation’s great retailers, “Umm, no.” Taipei is liberal, funky and a Monocle favourite (you’ll recall my great flight experience there just weeks ago) but it needs a few more hotels and to somehow make itself feel more essential. People love Singapore but if it’s so great (cue letter bombs) why are so many moving out of Singers and back to HK? KL is on the up but let’s see. I had a run-in with a grumpy dog in Ho Chi Minh, so it’s out. Jakarta? We hosted our Chiefs conference there this time last year and had the night of our lives but it’s simply too far south to be a useful base. So, which will it be? Tokyo, Hong Kong or Bangkok?



As this week’s column is being penned from the Gulf of Thailand, Bangkok is the clear winner. Here’s why in 10 bites, digestible with your morning mango. That said, don’t be surprised if Honky or Tokes take the lead in other columns over the weeks to come.



1.

When I ask myself whether I could live somewhere, it needs to start with a solid retailer that can look after beds, lighting, shower fittings, outdoor furniture and also boast a strong Japanese and Thai aesthetic. Chanintr is just the spot and I don’t really know an equivalent in Tokyo or Hong Kong.



2.

When making big decisions about sofas and side tables, you need an excellent place to eat and contemplate. Chanintr also has this in the form of its super yummy Café Craft.



3.

Which country has a better take on the community mall than Thailand? The Velaa development at Sindhorn Village is just the ticket. In fact, I get angry whenever I visit because I can’t imagine why on earth we don’t have something similar along the lake in Zürich or around the corner from Mom’s place in Toronto? And why is it so, so good? Who else would have the brilliance to put the barbershop in the parking garage for easy in and out on a Saturday morning?



4.

If you’re going to commit to a steamy city, you need a purveyor of sharp duds and tropical-weight fabrics. The Decorum (multiple branches) does the number.



5.

Lumpini Park. It has had a little facelift (fresh toilets thanks to Central Group) and a crowd of all ages doing their thing from early till late.



6.

Speaking of Central, the new Central Park retail development, rebuilt Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel and soon-to-open residences really got me thinking about life in the Thai capital in a more serious manner. The complex is attached to the BTS Skytrain, across from Lumpini Park and has an amazing Tops Foodhall at ground level. Lifestyle daydreaming at its best.



7.

While we’re there, The Norm bar atop the office complex. Wow! Super crowd, great drinks, fine interiors and even finer views.



8.

Swire Properties is also jumping in on the residential act in Bangkok with a new development set to launch shortly on Wireless Road. They will surely take things up a notch in a city that already does a good job at towering residential.



9.

If I were going to be properly, properly serious about Bangkok life, however, I would commission the Chanintr people to design and furnish an apartment in architect Kevin Low’s Windshell development.



10.

Charmkrung is now a favourite on the culinary front and newer addition Charmkok (naughty!) has also delivered some fresh flavours to the scene. A boy needs somewhere to dine while the renovations are under way.

Enjoying life in ‘The Faster Lane’? Read more from Tyler here.