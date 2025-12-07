Chic stops, a dash of high jinks and why I’m in it for the long haul 

Let’s start this Sunday with a thank you, merci and arigatō gozaimasu to all those readers who took up the call to subscribe to Monocle over the past few days, the many more who popped along to our Zürich Christmas Market last weekend and all those who were first through the doors at our markets in Paris, Tokyo and Toronto from early yesterday. Up next is our big number in London and a more bijou twirl from the team at our Wan Chai outpost in Hong Kong. If you happen to be in Paris today, please swing by 16 rue Bachaumont to say hello as I’ll be on hand to sign books and assist with any lingering 2025 marketing budgets that need to be spent over the coming weeks. Now, let’s dial back the clock and take stock of the week that was.



Monday, Cannes

This year’s ILTM gathering on the Med drew a record crowd. Monocle was on hand with a full radio team and I was on stage talking to leaders from the cruise and longevity sectors about where their businesses are heading. The biggest winner must be Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. As one CEO told me, “You can’t get a slot until 2035 if you want to build a vessel.” I was hoping that we might be able to secure a spot for the construction of the SS Monocle. Or perhaps we can overhaul a more classic and compact liner from the 1970s? I’m serious. It could be a whole new way to report, distribute and broadcast.



Tuesday, Frankfurt

It was a civilised start from Nice up to Frankfurt and an absolute delight to connect onto a Lufthansa 747-8 to Tokyo Haneda Airport. The aircraft features Lufthansa’s old-school First Class and, in a world of boxed-in premium cubicles, the open-plan configuration feels airy and modern. As this will be up for retirement soon, perhaps we can also secure a few for the extension of our airline business.



Wednesday, Tokyo

Christmas is not complete without a visit to Tokyo, especially when the sky is clear, the air crisp and the city lit up for the season. Ginza’s Wako department store gets top marks for the best windows and Ginza Six the best one-stop shopping destination for anyone who still has gifts to tick off their list. The best part of this little retail safari was having Tokyo virgins Luke and Max in tow. A small team dinner at Cignale Enoteca later that evening rounded off a perfect welcome; an elegant season starter for our Tokyo and Bangkok bureau chiefs, along with special advisor Brock-san.



Thursday, Tokyo

Our Switzerland: The Monocle Handbook had its official launch at the Swiss ambassador’s residence and what a chic setup and great crowd. The boys and girls from kimono maker Yamato were looking splendid in their winter ensembles, Ryutaro Makino and his jazzy quartet were sounding hot with the Christmas carols and the ambassador did a fine pitch for a bit more Japan in Switzerland. Kanpai to that!

Friday, Munich

At nearly 14 and a half hours, it was a seriously long haul from Haneda to Munich on a Lufthansa A350 fitted with its new Allegris product. While they get full credit for privacy up front, it’s a very dark and walled-in configuration that feels like no one gave it final sign-off. As for the big, polyester “cosy blanket”, it’s best if such details are not left to procurement.



Saturday, Paris

Just touched down at CDG and will catch this fine city just as the lights go on and our Christmas Market kicks into cheery evening mode. Bon weekend!

