When I started tapping out last week’s column, somewhere high above Baffin Island, little did I know that I was creating an inbox monster that only stopped raging on Friday morning. In case you missed it, you can find it here. But to save you clicking around, the gist was how the language of travel marketing has become tedious and repetitive – particularly its rather misguided mission of helping fliers, guests and passengers find a sense of personal enlightenment when all they really want to do is get a tan around a pool with like-minded guests, shop, go for a good coffee after a brisk morning jog in a new city, shop again, find some well-priced art or objects that they can ship home and drink and dine till the wee hours.



After 800 words and highlighting the issues with terms such as “meaningful journeys”, “purposeful escapes”, “authentic retreats” and the like, I asked readers to get a bit competitive, identify which overused word was not present in the column and send me a one-word answer in exchange for a prize from the Monocle retail world. Out of respect for time zones and to not give the Kiwis an unfair advantage, I said that the first correct answer from our three geographical regions would be getting a treat. While many complied with a single word, many tried to offer up a choice of terms (they were all disqualified) and many more used it as an opportunity to offer their own versions of fatigue and frustration with the feelings culture that has somehow seeped into almost every lobby, aircraft cabin and junior suite. Cheekier readers also used it as an opportunity to ask for some autumn Japan tips, so rather than writing a series of personal notes, this crowd will find a few tips at the end of the column. Before that – “Who won?” you’re asking. Here we go.



From APAC, Martina Bay was the first to my inbox and nailed it with “experience” and this: “The traveller walks slowly through the hotel lobby, looking ‘transformed’ – in reality, she’s wondering if the lobby’s scent diffuser is supposed to be this aggressive.”



From Europe, Aline Cristina Clementino da Silva was also quick on the comms front and will have a little something heading her way soon.



And finally, from the Americas, Michelle Lee gets the prize for being up so early/late and also identifying “experience”.



Many thanks to the hundreds who wrote in. Also, thank you for your kind words about the column, your love of Andrew’s column as well and all your support. For those of you who only get this newsletter and are not a paid-up subscriber, I encourage you to join the club by enrolling here. We’re talking less than the cost of a daily cortado (Spanish prices), so please treat yourself to some fine journalism, comment, imagery and more.



And now, back to Tokyo for those of you wanting the latest tips. After a full week in town, here are my responses to some of your queries.



Where to stay that’s fresh and new?

Two answers here and both close by. Hyatt has just opened a branch of its Caption brand in Nihonbashi and it scores on a variety of fronts – buzzy lobby with good coffee, good rates and rooms designed for longer stays. Also nearby is Soil (it gets its close-up in our upcoming issue), a sharp addition to the increasingly cool yet still calm Nihonbashi.



Where do you recommend for a no-nonsense classic?

Two words: The Palace. Balconies overlooking the Imperial Palace and Marunouchi, a great bar, good retail in the basement arcade and exceptional service make it my personal choice.



One retail hit worth checking out?

I really liked the Takanawa Gateway City development. Yes, it’s a train station with a mall, offices and hotel atop but it’s exactly what Japan does best. This is the type of interchange other cities need to be building for locals and visitors alike.



What are you hearing about the return of the Park Hyatt?

I’ve not just heard but also seen! I went for a spin around last week and I was relieved. All the bits we love about the PH are there, and they have been sensitive to John Morford’s vision. Of course, there are a few additions and deletions that will likely irk superfans but all in all they’ve done a good job and it reopens on 9 December.



Is there a bar where the Monocle team gathers after work?

I couldn’t possibly say.

