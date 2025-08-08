Join the Monocle team in Barcelona for new perspectives on building a better future

In less than four weeks’ time our Quality of Life Conference will be taking place in Barcelona. It will be the 10th edition of an event that, for me, is the highlight of the Monocle year. Since the first edition in Lisbon in 2015 – we skipped a year because of the coronavirus pandemic – it has been a moment when you get to spend almost three days with our great readers and listeners, meet amazing speakers from across the globe and take in a city, all in a very Monocle way.

From the start, we set out some rules to keep the conference inspiring, joyous and snappy. We don’t allow speakers to trot out an over-rehearsed, Ted Talk-style speech or click through some poorly put-together slide presentation. Instead, panellists are engaged in conversation with an editor (or two). While they’re briefed on the ambition and intent of the discussion, they’re still thrown the odd curveball that keeps everyone alert.

Over the years, this has allowed for moments of revelation, searing honesty and humour to unfold spontaneously. The discussion in Istanbul last year with a leading hair-transplant surgeon took us to places that nobody was expecting. There’s emotion too: I have shared a hug or two on stage with a speaker and waited for their voice to steady after teetering on the edge of breaking.

But at the heart of the talks is a determination to offer solutions and new benchmarks, locate opportunity and share simple fixes. While the panellists come from numerous fields – this year’s event spans medicine, architecture, beauty, urbanism, diplomacy and security – we also plot the day so that by the closing talk, a tapestry of thoughts has been woven together around the simple notion of giving everyone a better quality of life. We’ve become rather good at it.

And here’s another thing that I have discovered over the years: what happens off the stage is just as important as what takes place on it. That’s why, from the welcoming reception to the farewell breakfast, the three days are packed with social occasions. Many delegates arrive solo but when it’s time to say goodbye, it feels as though everyone has become good friends and is part of something special – and it’s all done without a single name badge or lanyard being handed out.

Why do people come? Some are looking for new routes to take in life, while others are hoping to change their city or reorient their business. But most just like being in the Monocle world. They are robust optimists who want to spend time with like-minded people.

Luckily, we have a crack team of staff who know how to organise a successful event and ensure that we have top venues, that the audio works and the room is well-lit (not too bright, please). The planning that goes into making the conference feel seamless is intense. There are always things to be fixed, even on the day, but the likes of Hannah, Carlota and Dave (and 30 other people) have just about faced every potential hurdle before and seem to leap over these barriers without breaking a sweat.

So the column this week is something of an invitation. It would be wonderful to see you in Barcelona and I hope that you’ll consider purchasing a ticket. It really is a special event. The speakers are all listed here but if you need any assistance, our head of events, Hannah, can help you out. You can find her at hg@monocle.com. See you there.