Three friends left their corporate jobs in 2005 to found luxury travel company Black Tomato, hoping to see what happens if itineraries were tailored to travellers. Based in London and New York, the team charters yachts through Antarctic waters, books helicopters to secluded islands and more. Here, co-founder Tom Marchant explains how the industry is changing and tells us about a few destinations to keep an eye on.

What do people expect from travel today?

We live in a society where everything is immediately available but travel offers a chance to put yourself in a landscape that’s still largely unknown. Clients are looking for trips that make them feel something.

What kinds of destinations are on the up?

We tend to see clients looking for new ways to explore established places. For example, Tangier has been on the tourist trail for a long time but there are great new hotels and beachside properties opening there that have piqued people’s interest. As for places coming onto the map, there are winter locations, such as the Swiss Alps, that are becoming popular as cooler summer alternatives.

What itinerary would you recommend for 2026?

Fly into Sri Lanka’s Colombo and head south to Galle. Meander through the southern part of the country with stops in Welligama and Tangalle on the coast, before heading up into the centre of the country. Here, visit the rice fields and tea trails, and finish your trip in the city of Kandy. Sri Lanka has the right blend of tropical and contrasting landscapes, amazing wildlife and a remarkable food culture. The people are also very hospitable.