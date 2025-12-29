 Skip to main content
Currently being edited in London

Daily inbox intelligence from Monocle

Co-founder of luxury travel company Black Tomato, Tom Marchant, shares his must-visit spots of 2026

Writer

Three friends left their corporate jobs in 2005 to found luxury travel company Black Tomato, hoping to see what happens if itineraries were tailored to travellers. Based in London and New York, the team charters yachts through Antarctic waters, books helicopters to secluded islands and more. Here, co-founder Tom Marchant explains how the industry is changing and tells us about a few destinations to keep an eye on.

Portrait of Tom Marchant

What do people expect from travel today?
We live in a society where everything is immediately available but travel offers a chance to put yourself in a landscape that’s still largely unknown. Clients are looking for trips that make them feel something.

What kinds of destinations are on the up?
We tend to see clients looking for new ways to explore established places. For example, Tangier has been on the tourist trail for a long time but there are great new hotels and beachside properties opening there that have piqued people’s interest. As for places coming onto the map, there are winter locations, such as the Swiss Alps, that are becoming popular as cooler summer alternatives.

What itinerary would you recommend for 2026?
Fly into Sri Lanka’s Colombo and head south to Galle. Meander through the southern part of the country with stops in Welligama and Tangalle on the coast, before heading up into the centre of the country. Here, visit the rice fields and tea trails, and finish your trip in the city of Kandy. Sri Lanka has the right blend of tropical and contrasting landscapes, amazing wildlife and a remarkable food culture. The people are also very hospitable.

Monocle Cart

You currently have no items in your cart.
  • Subtotal:
  • Discount:
  • Shipping:
  • Total:
Checkout

Shipping will be calculated at checkout.

For orders shipping to the United States, please refer to our FAQs for information on import duties and regulations

All orders placed outside of the EU that exceed €1,000 in value require customs documentation. Please allow up to two additional business days for these orders to be dispatched.

Order by 15 December with Express or Priority delivery to ensure arrival before Christmas. Due to Christmas closures, orders placed after 22 December might not be dispatched until 29 December.

Not ready to checkout? Continue Shopping