Take a tour of The Shelborne, a freshly revamped art deco hotel in South Beach, Florida

Just steps from the sea, the refurbished institution is the latest in a series of Miami hotels that have been given a new lease of life.

The word “iconic” is chronically overused but it is perfectly applicable to the venerable fleet of art deco hotels being relaunched along South Beach’s Collins Avenue. The Raleigh is set to reopen as a Rosewood, while The Shore Club will become part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. And then there is the beautiful Shelborne, built in 1940.

The property underwent its first renovation in the 1950s, when Miami modernism pioneer Morris Lapidus added the pool, cabanas and more guest rooms. Now, Proper Hotels has applied the latest licks of paint and lively finishes to the 251 guest rooms designed by ADC Atelier. “Being able to bring it back to life in such a beautiful way was very exciting for the team,” says Guy Chetwynd, the managing director of The Shelborne by Proper. The hotel’s beach club is only steps from the sea but the best place to spend an afternoon is by the pool amid the mint-green daybeds and parasols – ideally with a drink in hand and bossa nova on the breeze.

The Shelborne’s pool

Living area in a seafront suite Guest rooms are designed by ADC Atelier

Restored terrazzo walls in the hotel’s café

