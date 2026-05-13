Terreno Barrio is Palma’s newest design hotel, with community engagement central to its strategy

Brought to life by Palma-based architects Ohlab, Terreno Barrio is bringing back welcome attention to a neighbourhood on the rise, from both visitors and local residents.

If you name your business after the neighbourhood that it serves, you better be confident that you understand its peculiarities and daily rhythms. Terreno Barrio hotel in Palma de Mallorca is doing just that, tapping the energy of its locale to offer both visitors and residents a dive into the island’s design and culture.

Wealthy families began building summer residences on the hills of Terreno in the 19th century. During its heyday in the 1950s and 1970s, stars such as Alain Delon, Grace Kelly and Marlene Dietrich dropped in for drinks and dalliances at bars and clubs in the area. When mass tourism encouraged hotels to open along the Paseo Marítimo, the streets above fell from memory. During the 1990s, Terreno became the go-to for urban youth looking to party a little too hard. But now, after decades of inertia, the neighbourhood is experiencing a renaissance.



Good things come in threes: Paloma Hernaiz, Lydia Piñero and Jaime Oliver 1 / 2 Good things come in threes: Paloma Hernaiz, Lydia Piñero and Jaime Oliver 1 / 2

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Noticing an uptick in interest, Lydia Piñero acquired an apartment block designed in 1935 by famed local architect Francesc Casas, as well as a plot next door to create a hotel. “You can see Bellver Castle from here,” she says, pointing at the turrets peaking out from the forest above. “It dates from the 14th century and is one of the only circular medieval castles in Europe. The forest begins right behind us and below is the newly renovated Paseo Marítimo, so it’s a beautiful area for walking.” Piñero called on her friends Jaime Oliver (who featured in our Mallorcan makers Expo of issue 154) and Paloma Hernaiz from Palma-based architecture firm Ohlab and built a masterplan for Terreno Barrio: a 41-room hotel with a gym, spa, cinema, rooftop pool and public amenities such as a coffee shop, co-working area and retail space at ground level.

Oliver describes the project in terms of integration: “We see the old building, with guest rooms and a restaurant, as the ‘stage’ and the new timber-clad edifice, which houses more rooms and the amenities, as the ‘bazaar’,” he says. “We have turned the private property between them into a public alley that connects the streets above to those below. We wanted the project to work for the neighbourhood. Not just for visitors but for local residents too.”

Ohlab compiled a roster of Mallorcan artists, artisans, designers and manufacturers to furnish and decorate the hotel. Rubble from the demolished building that once stood on the plot next door (which once housed an infamous nightclub and brothel) has been turned into terrazzo that is scattered throughout the hotel’s bathrooms and communal areas. Artist Sylvia Sánchez Montoya created a heavy curtain from unwanted Mallorcan sheep’s wool that now veils the inner workings of the restaurant.

All bar none: The brass drinks counter On the tiles: Drinks in one of the communal areas

Palette cleanser: Soft pastel colours feature Green fingers: Plants line the outdoor space

Ohlab also commissioned regional firms to execute its designs. The hotel’s brass bar counter, bottle rack, cold station and DJ counter, in addition to the minibars, mirrors and open wardrobes in the guest rooms, were produced in collaboration with product designers 2monos. Lamps in the restaurant, nightclub and rooms were made with lighting designers Contain. “We never use external lighting consultants,” says Hernaiz. “We develop it all ourselves with local designers because we think it is one of the most important elements.” The list of Mallorcan collaborators goes on to include Adriane Escarfullery, Nico Guevara, Studio Islas, Introvl and Huguet among others.

Art can be found at every corner of the hotel, and again, local craftspeople were commissioned for them. Jaime’s brother Pedro Oliver hand-painted freeform motifs with accents in neon lights above every bed and, in the alley, guests will find Albert Pinya-painted murals and graffiti in addition to a public sculpture. Brazilian chef Gabriel Conti – another friend of Piñero and Ohlab who made his home in Mallorca more than 20 years ago – has created a menu for restaurant Destape where locally sourced ingredients such as monkfish, turbot, tuna and beef line the open grill.

In keeping with the egalitarian concept, Oliver explains the hotel’s approach to F&B. “Destape is elevated and refined but just below it there is a public thoroughfare where anyone can grab a coffee and sit,” he says. “We even have a takeaway window planned for the alley. The important thing is that we bring together the activators for the space and make it accessible for different budgets.”

Now that the rooms in the old building as well as the tables at Destape and the invite-only nightclub, Dos Rombos, are all open for bookings, the world is getting a glimpse at a hospitality concept that acknowledges the local economy. When the second phase of the project opens in June, Terreno will have a worthy new resident – one that deserves its moniker and place in the neighbourhood.

terrenohotel.com

Further reading:

The complete Monocle city guide to Palma

Ohlab’s House in the Mountains celebrates the overlooked beauty of Palma