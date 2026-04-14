Is Finland in trouble? Ukraine’s wayward drones expose Europe’s hidden weakness

Finland has long sold itself as Europe’s model of preparedness. This is the country of bomb shelters beneath apartment blocks, emergency grain stashes and a reserve army so large that officials from bigger European capitals mention it with a hint of envy. Since joining Nato, Finland’s reputation as the alliance’s northern sentinel has only grown. So, when Ukrainian drones recently flew into Finnish airspace undetected, before crashing on their way to strike Russia, there was cause for some alarm.



The practical question is obvious enough. How does an aircraft linked to an active war pass through the skies of one of Europe’s most militarised border states without interception? But the resulting political query makes matters more uncomfortable still: why are the authorities so unsure of themselves?

Standing out: Despite Finland’s exceptional preparedness, it can still be exposed (Image: Juho Kuva)

Early official statements were muddled and public communication was patchy at best. The Helsingin Sanomat newspaper accidentally referred to the drones as being Russian (having mistakenly relied on AI tools in the newsgathering). Then came the prime minister’s remark that the failures were “alarming”, a striking admission in a country where governments usually prize calm competency above all else. Finns are accustomed to hearing that their institutions are prepared – learning that those bodies were caught by surprise does not sit well.

The temptation will be to treat this as a Finnish embarrassment. It is, however, more usefully read as a European one. For all the talk of rearmament since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, much of Europe’s defence thinking remains rooted in older assumptions about how war begins and what readiness looks like. Ministers still like to announce purchases of fighter jets, artillery systems and missile batteries. These are visible, expensive symbols of seriousness. But they are designed largely for conventional threats. The battlefield in Ukraine has made one point repeatedly. Expensive platforms do not automatically protect against cheap, improvised or technologically modest threats. Equipment built to track bombers and puncture armour-plated vehicles might still struggle with a low-flying drone assembled for a fraction of the price of the missile sent to destroy it.



Finland is not alone in this. It has simply become the first European state to confront the gap so publicly. The more interesting failing might lie not in radar coverage but in the state’s response. In Finland, national resilience is often discussed in physical terms: bunkers, stockpiles, conscripts, ammunition depots. Yet resilience also depends on something less tangible, namely, public and professional confidence – or, knowing what to do when the pressure is on. When official messaging turns hesitant or contradictory during a live security incident, that confidence weakens. In a crisis, competence must be visible.



None of this means that Finland’s preparedness has been exposed as a fiction. Far from it. Finland remains one of the few European countries to have taken territorial defence seriously throughout the post-Cold War decades, maintaining mandatory conscription for men, regularly mobilising reservists for refresher exercises and fortifying its long eastern frontier, even while much of Europe downsized. Its armed forces are credible, its strategic culture is mature and its political class generally grasps that geography still matters. Most of Europe would be wiser if it thought a little more like Finland. But even serious countries can prepare for the wrong version of the next war.



The real lesson here is not that Finland has failed. It is that preparedness cannot be treated as a finished project. The institutions that made Finland resilient in the 20th century will not, by themselves, guarantee security in the 21st. Europe now needs to think harder about drone defence, low-altitude surveillance, civil-military co-ordination and the bureaucratic agility required to respond to events faster than official processes.



Finland’s reputation as the prepper of Europe remains deserved. Yet reputations are useful only if they survive contact with reality. If even the Finns can be wrong-footed by a handful of drones, then the rest of Europe needs to ask itself what vulnerabilities of its own remain hidden.