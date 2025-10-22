10 ways to keep a city fit and healthy
Where you live shapes how you feel. Here are 10 ideas for smart urban nudges taken from cities putting them to fine example, that can help to get your blood pumping.
1.
Integrate transport
The world’s largest bike-parking facility sits neatly beneath the tracks of Stationsplein Utrecht. Here’s to cities that can shift gear.
2.
Calm traffic
Copenhagen’s Nordhavn district is imbued with gentle curves to slow down urban living, calm traffic and get people walking.
3.
Indicate the way
Navigating the UK capital can be tricky but its Legible London maps help to orientate pedestrians and keep people moving.
4.
Offer equipment
Rio de Janeiro’s outdoor gyms not only allow you to tan while you train but also democratises access to equipment. Health shouldn’t be exclusive to those who can afford pricey membership fees.
5.
Clean waterways
Paris’s pre-Olympic efforts to clean the Seine show that residents will dive into a good idea.
6.
Eat better
Lisbon’s urban farms are among its best-kept secrets. What we eat matters and so do allotments.
7.
Encourage play
Barcelona and Berlin score highly for their playgrounds and spaces designed for children to delight in.
8.
Mind the mess
Fitness isn’t just about the body. Cities must tackle overcrowding and poor infrastructure to help reduce stress levels. Ljubljana has passed a pioneering light pollution law to decrease all manner of urban distractions.
9.
Meet your match
San Francisco’s public tennis courts are part of the urban fabric. Fancy a knockabout?
10.
Grow up
Singapore’s sustained and thoughtful investment in its public spaces has helped nature to bloom.