Why Lumphini Park is the place to rise and shine in Bangkok

There are few better ways to take the measure of a city than to watch it wake. Stand in the right place at the right hour and you can read its whole social composition in a single sweep – the street vendors heaving their carts into position, the motorbike commuters threading the arteries before they clog and cleaners stepping out of glass towers as the white-collar set step in with iced coffees at the ready. A city’s morning metabolism is perhaps its most honest portrait.

For those who prefer to start the day with exercise, there are few more apt sites in the Thai capital than Lumphini Park. Arrive early, before the mercury rises, and you’ll find a piece of urban theatre: there is the tai chi cohort moving in slow, deliberate ranks beneath the rain trees. There is the makeshift outdoor gym, nestled under shade, where elderly men work through their reps on old steel that looks as though it has been lifted from a 1970s YMCA. Nearby, a runner in the newest District Vision shades and Hokas glides past, Airpods in, Suunto watch synced. A monitor lizard hauls itself out of the water, takes a quick measure of the morning, and then slowly slides back in.

Like ducks to water: Bangkokians flock to Lumphini Park (Image: Natthawut-Taeja)

The cast keeps arriving. An aerobic dance class assembles, a leader in a visor calling out steps over a tinny speaker. Retirees try for their daily steps. By now, vendors are open for business. Skewers hit charcoal, jok (rice porridge) bubbles in pots and traditional Thai coffee is brewed thick enough to hold a spoon upright. The first commuters take breakfast standing before they disappear down the steps of the BTS at Sala Daeng, next to the Dusit Thani hotel.



All of it sits inside a frame that is unmistakably Bangkok in this decade: the embassy compounds along Wireless Road and the towers of Sathorn and Silom catching first light. It’s a skyline that seems to have added another building since you last looked. Bangkok is a city on fast-forward – metro lines opening, new mixed-use complexes rising over old shophouses and foreign capital flooding in. The park is the holdout: a green parenthesis inside a city otherwise rebuilding itself at speed.



Colin Nagy is a Los Angeles-based journalist and Monocle contributor.