Umekita Park – Osaka’s newest development proving greenery has a place and purpose in urban environments

The port city of Osaka isn’t known for its green spaces or envelope-pushing urbanism but Umekita Park is a lush exception. Occupying the site of a former freight terminal next to Umeda Station, the city’s last prime development area forms part of a scheme called Grand Green Osaka. The space includes residential and office towers, as well as retail, dining and cultural venues set around a new 45,000 sq m park.

When Monocle visits, the lawn is full of life. Friendly pooches bask in the sun, children splash through a fountain and a family celebration unfolds, complete with a portable stereo (at a socially responsible volume), snacks and even chu-hai cocktails. Nearby, a small crowd gathers around a mobile cart, where everything from folding chairs to skipping ropes and kendama toys can be borrowed free of charge. There are even magnifying glasses available for children (or curious adults) who want to inspect the native Osaka flora and fauna.

The cart, developed by Osaka studio Graf, sums up the considered approach to the park’s design, which extends from small-scale initiatives to projects in vast spaces. Another case in point is a Sanaa-designed pavilion, formed by undulating roofs that stretch 120 metres along the side of the park. A section of this serves as a sheltered event space for concerts and performances.

Across the street is the VS exhibition space, designed by Tadao Ando – part of Umekita Forest, the next phase of the project, scheduled for completion in 2027. These projects might be led by award-winning creators but, thanks to the thoughtful work of Seattle-based firm GGN, there’s a sense that the architecture – like the walkways, furniture and planting – has been seeded into the landscape.

In the surrounding development, park-goers can peruse the wares of fashion labels and sport brands, choose between casual dining and high-end tables or even unwind in an open-air onsen. Yet, in a bustling city in which both space and nature are at a premium, the real appeal comes less from the clever buildings and more from the green spaces and Umekita Park itself.